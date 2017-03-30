© Dylan Martinez / Reuters

© Toby Melville / Reuters



Prime Minister Theresa May will on Thursday publish a white paper detailing the Great Repeal Bill.The bill will repeal the European Communities Act, which says EU law is supreme over Britain's,It will transpose existing EU legislation into domestic UK law and ensure the UK leaves the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice. This, the government says, will avoid a "black hole in our statute book" and will mean the "UK will be an independent sovereign nation."The bill will become law the day the UK leaves the EU, expected in two years.Thursday's white paper is expected to confirm the government's plan to change a significant chunk of EU law using"secondary legislation," which allows ministers to change laws without a vote by MPs.The Department for Exiting the EU said there is not enough time to get through all the "corrections" to EU law needed for them to function properly in the UK.Critics say the powers put too much control in the hands of the government without oversight by MPs and peers.Sam Fowles, an international law researcher from Queen Mary University, told RT it is "worrying" MPs will not get a say in which laws are repealed by the government under Henry VIII powers."We don't know which laws will ultimately be transferred into UK laws and which laws will be dropped along the way."And the worrying thing is that parliament won't get a say in which laws - I'm talking about things like air quality measures, environmental measures, things like employment protections ... are these going to make it into British law, or are they going to be dropped along the way with these Henry VIII powers?"House of Commons leader David Lidington has defended the plans, saying they will be "limited and defined.""We need to have a power under secondary legislation to tweak the ... European regulations so that it's actually coherent," he told the BBC."It will be a limited and defined power, not to act like a dictator, but by secondary legislation."And the scope the definition of those powers, and when they can be used, in what circumstances, is something parliament will have to approve in voting through the bill itself."A study by Reuters found there have beenFormer Commons Clerk Lord Lisvane has voiced doubts over whether the process can be completed within the two years it will take for the UK to complete the EU divorce.