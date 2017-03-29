The 'Historic Rebuff' That Separated Your Mouth From the Rest of Your Body's Health

"It's seen as a symbolic event and it's continued to define the relationships between medical and dental education and medical and dental health care systems in funny ways. Dentists still drill and fill teeth and physicians still look at the body from the tonsils south. Medical and dental education is still provided separately almost everywhere in this country and our two systems have grown up to provide care separately, too."

Rural and Low-Income Areas Often Lack Access to Dental Care

"The dental association just fought back, they got an emergency regulation passed to stop her from doing her work and finally the Federal Trade Commission came in and took her case and won it for her," Otto told The Atlantic, "in the interest of getting economical preventive care to all these children who lacked it."4

The Politics of Dentistry

Anti-Trust Laws Invoked to Stop Anti-Competitive Behavior by the American Dental Association

"Invoking antitrust laws, the United States Supreme Court has ordered the North Carolina dental board to stop using its power to advance the economic interests of its dentist members. In a case prosecuted by the pro-consumer Federal Trade Commission, the Supreme Court blew the whistle on the dental board's cozy use of its power to eliminate competition. The North Carolina dental board members, who are mostly dentists, were using their power to wipe out businesses that were competing with them for tooth whitening services. The Supreme Court ruled, 6 to 3, that dental board members are not regulators in the public interest, but actors with a special interest in padding their own pockets and the pockets of dentists like themselves. ... Who are these dental board members? The great majority are pre-screened by the American Dental Association's state chapters, who hand a list of dental board candidates to pliant governors. In some states, the governor must pick from this list. With state dental associations and dental boards holding virtually identical interests, these boards are not protecting consumers."

ADA Double Standards

"When considering its own profession, however, the ADA takes the opposite position. In a 2013 amicus brief filed in North Carolina State Board of Dental Examiners v. Federal Trade Commission, the ADA took the approach that the FTC should not intrude in healthcare regulatory matters traditionally the responsibility of the states. According to the brief, 'the public is best served when state regulatory boards ... are free to make decisions .... without fear of second-guessing under the federal antitrust laws.' I guess when the ADA supports any and all means to make healthcare affordable, it means any and all means except obstructing the special status accorded to dentists."

Why You Should View Your Oral Health as Part of Your Overall Health

Bad breath (halitosis)

Dementia: Failing to brush twice a day increases your risk of dementia by as much as 65 percent compared to brushing three times a day

Pneumonia: Good oral hygiene has been shown to lower your risk of pneumonia by about 40 percent. Other research has shown that people with periodontitis have a 300 percent greater chance of contracting pneumonia

Erectile dysfunction (ED): ED is more than twice as common among those with periodontitis than those without ED

Kidney disease and more

What You Eat Matters to Your Teeth

Consistent use of refined sugar, sugary soft drinks and processed foods in general

Children going to bed with a bottle of sweetened drink in their mouth, or sucking at will from such a bottle during the day

Mineral deficiencies, like magnesium, which can weaken bones and teeth14

Vitamin K2 is crucial for bone mineralization and unless you have a regular source of healthy non-pasteurized fermented foods in your diet, there is a good chance you will be deficient in this important nutrient.

For Good Health, Take Care of Your Teeth