Subway bosses in Mexico City have fitted plastic penises onto seats in a bizarre campaign to raise awareness of sexual assault.

The smooth shape of some plastic seats on the billion-passenger network has been replaced with the sculpted shape of a male body.

The upper half of the seat is fitted with a chest, nipples and a belly - while the lower half is given legs, and a prominent, flaccid penis:

The seats are marked "exclusively for men".


Text placed on the floor next to the modified seats makes the point that sitting there is uncomfortable - but not as uncomfortable as getting sexually assaulted.

The campaign was promoted by a video of baffled passengers staring at the seat, trying unsuccessfully to use it, and staring meaningfully at the sexual assault message:

It concludes with a statistic claiming that 90% of all women in Mexico City have been victims of sexual assault on public transport.

The campaign is the latest effort by metro systems worldwide to crack down on unacceptable conduct by their male passengers.

The trend began with the high-profile campaign in New York City against manspreading - though it has reportedly done little to halt the trend.