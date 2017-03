Subway bosses in Mexico City have fitted plastic penises onto seats in a bizarre campaign to raise awareness of sexual assault.The upper half of the seat is fitted with a chest, nipples and a belly - while the lower half is given legs, and a prominent, flaccid penis:The seats are marked "exclusively for men".Text placed on the floor next to the modified seats makes the point that sitting there is uncomfortable - but not as uncomfortable as getting sexually assaulted., trying unsuccessfully to use it, and staring meaningfully at the sexual assault message:The campaign is the latest effort by metro systems worldwide to crack down on unacceptable conduct by their male passengers.The trend began with the high-profile campaign in New York City against manspreading - though it has reportedly done little to halt the trend