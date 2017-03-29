It wasn't supposed to be this way. The coalition of head-choppers had assembled an army of 10,000 fanatics to storm Hama and turn it into a "moderate" paradise.
But they forgot about "Russian meddling".
"A number of militant formations attempted to seize the city of Hama since March 21. In the area under opposition control a group was formed numbering more than 10,000, with the foundation of Jabhat al-Nusra and bandit formations that joined them," chief of the Russian General Staff Main Operational Directorate Col. Gen. Sergei Rudskoy said.2,100 in four days. That has to be at least a Top 5 high score, even with considerable support from the Syrian Army.
[...]
Over 2,100 militants have been killed in four days, with the operation continuing to this day and Syrian troops entering a counteroffensive, Rudskoy added.
According to Al Masdar News:
As the Syrian Army intensifies their counterattack against jihadist forces in rural Hama, the Syrian and Russian air force has been playing a pivotal role in smashing their positions and reinforcements.Al-Qaeda Whack-a-Mole is a Russian specialty. They got a gold medal for it at Sochi:
Russian airstrikes destroyed the reinforcements that were heading from Khan Sheikhoun to the terrorists in the northern countryside of Hama.
However, the Russian air strikes are not discriminating with governorate borders, and are also smashing jihadist columns in Idlib countryside on the border with Hama.
