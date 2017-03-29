Earth Changes
Waterspout filmed in Penang, Malaysia
Malaysian Digest
Wed, 29 Mar 2017 14:02 UTC
The video revealed that the waterspout which resembles a mini tornado was spotted in the Penang channel during a downpour as the natural phenomenon is often linked with strong winds and thunderstorms.
"It's a miracle and an act of God when we have such a phenomenon like a tornado," one netizen described about the 16-second video circulated on Facebook, as quoted in The Star.
The Sun reported that the video was recorded by motorists and the Fire and Rescue Department confirmed that no casualty reports were received.
State Environment exco Phee Boon Poh even shared with the daily that the authenticity of the video is questionable as no (proper) reports of its sighting were received.
"It might be old photos and videos which resurfaced again," he said.
As a matter of fact, two years ago NST reported that several images of waterspouts at the North Channel and the coast of Butterworth had gone viral.
Malaysian Digest reached out to the Malaysian Meteorological Department but has yet to receive a respond from their end.
According to WECT6, a tornado is a "funnel cloud, or rotating column of air that forms from the base of a thunderstorm and reaches the ground.
"A condensation funnel (the visible part of the funnel cloud) does not necessarily need to be all the way to the ground to be a tornado, but the circulation must reach the ground.
"A waterspout is a column of rotating air that forms over water and a waterspout becomes a tornado once it reaches land."
The NOAA's National Weather Service highlighted that one should move at a 90-degree angle to the waterspout's apparent movement as some can be just as life-threatening as a tornado.
Malaysian Digest had previously reported on the dangers of waterspouts and whether the recent event is authentic, let's all be reminded to not be curious cats if we happen to chance upon a waterspout in the future.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Analysts: US seeks lasting dominance in Middle East with latest troop buildup in Iraq
- Pentagon admits it 'probably' had a role in the mounting 200+ death toll from Mosul bombing
- Twitter search term censorship: No transparency, mixed results
- ACLU demands Ohio city stop prosecuting drug overdose survivors under 'inducing panic law'
- 'Act of terrorism': Polish consulate in western Ukraine comes under rocket fire
- He who has the gold makes the rules: China claims discovery of its largest gold mine with $22 billion potential
- UK court declares Ukraine has no 'justifiable defense' for non-payment of $3bn debt to Russia
- Shots fired, driver arrested in incident at US Capitol
- White supremacist who traveled to New York to kill black men charged with terrorism and hate crime
- Lightning bolt striking moving car filmed in Morocco
- Mandating equality, fostering division: CA school cuts budget due to white percentage of students, sparks outrage
- Trump asks why Intelligence Committee isn't probing the Clintons
- Boeing 737 jet veers off runway and bursts into flames upon landing in Peru
- Trump adds anti-Putin propagandist Fiona Hill as National Security Council director
- Paris police unleash teargas on anti-brutality activists after protests over death of Asian man turn violent
- Waterspout filmed in Penang, Malaysia
- Man mauled by own Staffordshire bull terrier dies in London
- Dead humpback washes ashore in Aurora, Philippines
- Lightning bolt kills prophetess in Ghana
- Jared Kushner the latest target in MSM's hysterical 'Russian agent' witch hunt
- Analysts: US seeks lasting dominance in Middle East with latest troop buildup in Iraq
- Pentagon admits it 'probably' had a role in the mounting 200+ death toll from Mosul bombing
- He who has the gold makes the rules: China claims discovery of its largest gold mine with $22 billion potential
- UK court declares Ukraine has no 'justifiable defense' for non-payment of $3bn debt to Russia
- Trump asks why Intelligence Committee isn't probing the Clintons
- Trump adds anti-Putin propagandist Fiona Hill as National Security Council director
- Jared Kushner the latest target in MSM's hysterical 'Russian agent' witch hunt
- Vladimir Putin welcomes President Rouhani to the Grand Kremlin Palace
- No Accountability: Will UN ever hold US responsible for civilian deaths in Iraq?
- Pulling the Brexit trigger: May prepares to invoke Article 50 and start Britain's EU departure
- Trump revokes Obama climate change rules, declares end to 'war on coal'
- US Senate vote ratifies Montenegro joining NATO
- Russia interrupts high-level terrorist meeting with laser-guided bombs
- 'Culture change': DNC orders all staff to submit resignations
- SOTT Exclusive: "Russians think Putin responsible for corruption!" - RFE/RL catapults the anti-Putin propaganda by misrepresenting poll
- 'Russian dressing down': Twitter explodes as Sean Spicer clashes with veteran White House reporter
- Russia plans to enhance oil and gas industry cooperation with Iran
- US 'defensive' expansion brings Russia and China together
- The Battle of Mosul isn't just a war on ISIS, it is really the latest war on Iraq
- FOIA lawsuit filed against federal government after border searches of electronic devices grow five-fold in one year
- Twitter search term censorship: No transparency, mixed results
- ACLU demands Ohio city stop prosecuting drug overdose survivors under 'inducing panic law'
- 'Act of terrorism': Polish consulate in western Ukraine comes under rocket fire
- Shots fired, driver arrested in incident at US Capitol
- White supremacist who traveled to New York to kill black men charged with terrorism and hate crime
- Mandating equality, fostering division: CA school cuts budget due to white percentage of students, sparks outrage
- Boeing 737 jet veers off runway and bursts into flames upon landing in Peru
- Paris police unleash teargas on anti-brutality activists after protests over death of Asian man turn violent
- Ford announces it will create 130 jobs, invest $1.2bn in Michigan auto plants
- Gilad Atzmon: Palestinian Rights and the Jewish Solidarity Spin
- Smart kids more likely to drink and smoke weed, says new study
- Sick world: Egyptian man faces trial for raping a 20-month old girl
- If Britain deports Nigerian lesbian asylum seeker she says ex-husband will kill her
- D.C.: 500 kids missing; police advise teens to stay home to avoid sex trafficking
- Miami detectives ambushed by six gang members who remain at large
- Good cop testifies against fellow officers who launched a brutal attack on an innocent man
- Former police chief works to end the life-destroying war on drugs
- UK police roll out unprecedented drone air force to track 'anti-social behavior'
- Maryland: Honor student plotted to bomb and shoot up high school
- Chinese Foreign Ministry summons French diplomat after Chinese man's death sparks Paris riot
- Ancient palace complex unearthed in Oaxaca Valley, Mexico
- Something to remember: The differences between Rich and Poor in the Victorian era
- Jurassic highway: Thousands of dino footprints uncovered, including rare stegosaurus tracks
- 500 year old Ming Dynasty mummies unearthed at Chinese construction site
- Ancient military harbor for epic Greek battle found
- Archeologists uncover 4,000yo tomb of one of the most important Egyptian noblemen from 12th Dynasty
- Ancient Greek artifact unearthed at Crimean bridge construction site
- 14,000 year old engraved 'tablets' discovered in France
- Knowledge is Power: How oral cultures memorize so much information
- Tiller the Hun? Farmers in Roman Empire converted to Hun lifestyle -- and vice versa
- King Tut's Grandmom? Huge Alabaster Statue Unearthed Along Nile
- 6,000yo Ancient Rock Carvings Depicting Masked People Discovered in Egypt
- David Rockefeller's dark legacy in Brazil
- The bitter truth of the My Lai Massacre
- Chinese river discovery: 10K pieces of 300yo gold and silver treasure
- 'Winston Churchill is no better than Adolf Hitler,' states Indian politician Dr Shashi Tharoor
- The stone kingdom of Great Zimbabwe
- Comet Halley - Close encounters of the cometary kind
- 'A government all of its own': Truman was right about the CIA
- National Museum of Scotland discovers ancient mummy shroud in archives
- German scientists power up the world's largest artificial sun
- IFace 3.0 Mobile: Tech company develops selfie logins
- Anti-aging pill slows aging
- Scientists able to turn mammalian cells into complex biocomputers
- An alternate theory of evolution: Survival of the friendliest
- Immortal stem cells let scientists create unlimited supply of artificial red blood cells
- New Elon Musk venture aims to connect human brain with artificial intelligence
- Causes of space weather: Planetary waves, first found on Earth, are discovered on sun
- Pilotless drones set to hit the skies of Israel
- Max Planck researchers discover brain structure that helps us understand what others think
- UK's top universities producing hundreds of fake research studies
- Swarm mission has led to the discovery of supersonic plasma jets
- Not just filler: Astrocytes in the brain help regulate circadian body clock
- 5G, AI and graphene: Three developments that will drive us into a technocracy
- Tissue engineering: Scientists turn spinach leaf into working heart tissue
- New Mars photo shows countless worm-like dunes on red planet
- NASA's Curiosity spots clouds possibly shaped by gravity waves
- DARPA: The imagineers of war by any means
- 'Galaxy of swirling storms': Juno snaps stunning turbulence over Jupiter
- Researchers have trained dogs to detect breast cancer from bandages
- Lightning bolt striking moving car filmed in Morocco
- Waterspout filmed in Penang, Malaysia
- Man mauled by own Staffordshire bull terrier dies in London
- Dead humpback washes ashore in Aurora, Philippines
- Lightning bolt kills prophetess in Ghana
- Floods in the Dominican Republic leave 1,700 displaced, 3 missing
- Magnitude 6.6 earthquake recorded over Kamchatka region
- What Solar Activity Looks Like Entering a Mini Ice Age
- Siberian Crater Mystery: Are Exploding Gas Pockets Really to Blame?
- World's rarest, most ancient dog has been rediscovered in the wild
- Dramatic videos show wildfires blazing across the west of Ireland
- Surfer bitten by shark off New Smyrna Beach, Florida
- Sun halo awes visitors to Anhui province in China
- Rivers of lava flow onto slopes of Mount Etna after eruption
- Farmland bird population in Netherlands decreased by 70 percent in 50 years
- Dead whale removed from beach in Cape Town, South Africa
- Lightning bolt kills couple in Mindanao, Philippines
- Powerful winds, large hail strike U.S. Southern Plains
- Cyclone Debbie: 'Monster' storm makes landfall in Australia
- Endangered species survival: First Florida panther kittens found north of Caloosahatchee River in decades
- Meteor fireball reported over Northeast U.S.
- Eyewitnesses wanted: did you see bright green meteor fireball in Irkutsk, Siberia?
- Meteor fireball streaks across U.S. East coast skies
- Large blue meteor fireball illuminates sky over Sweden
- Dashcam captures meteor fireball over downtown Denver, Colorado
- Meteor fireball seen in the skies above Greater Vancouver
- Meteor fireball lights up the sky near Orange, Australia
- Exploding meteor fireball causes panic in Pakistan´s mountainous north
- Meteor fireball recorded over Southern Germany
- Bright green, fragmenting meteor fireball reported over northern UK
- Loud boom and reports of fireball sighting over Texas
- Meteor fireball sighted over South Island, New Zealand
- Three meteor fireballs reported over Cheltenham, UK in two days
- Bright meteor fireball seen over northern U.S and Canada
- Bright meteor fireball lights up sky in Southern Alabama
- Valentine's Day meteor fireball spotted over Eastern US
- Mystery object (possibly a meteorite) lands in UK garden after loud thump in middle of night
- Bright green meteor fireball illuminates skies over Wisconsin and Illinois
- Bright meteor fireball captured over Caeté, Minas Gerais, Brazil
- Asteroid attack? Yet another asteroid to give Earth a close shave
- 10 scientific weight-loss strategies that actually work
- They don't just look pretty, daisies benefit the body
- Bayer unleashes the hounds: Select farmers complete 'ag-vocacy' training to pacify the public about gene editing
- UK Mother secretly gave her dying son cannabis oil against medical advice, he made a miracle recovery
- The brain-shrinking effects of a junk food diet
- Surprise! USDA drops plan to test for Monsanto weed killer in food
- New U.S. law HR 34 could eliminate informed consent for human experimentation with vaccines and meds (VIDEO)
- "Treat" cholesterol, exorcise the bogeyman
- Our messed-up relationship with food has a long history and it started with butter
- Stress deprivation and Caesarean birth
- Watch out! Zika vaccine developed to alter DNA
- 5G technology and the coming health crisis
- Vitamin C: 1,000% more effective than Big Pharma's cancer drugs
- The Centers for Disease Control's historical vaccine swamp
- Cultured meat: Lab grown chicken nuggets are here
- Toxic heavy metals in your chocolate?
- The toxic truth about tattoos
- Rio de Janeiro starts vaccinating against yellow fever after the worst outbreak in decades
- The story of ouabain
- Dr. Peter Hotez is calling for the anti-vaccine movement to be "snuffed out"
- A better technique for detecting lies
- People are happier when raised by parents who do this one thing
- The ancient art of memory & the modern science of dreaming
- Natural expression of gender: The story of a male-identifying little girl who didn't transition
- Parental rejection: Being rejected by your father does more damage to a child's long-term development
- Dr. Gabor Maté ~ Who we are when we are not addicted: The possible human
- Cyborg dreams - are we metaphorically dismembered by our gadgets?
- Productivity 'hacks' - How to stay focused amidst chaos
- Brain integration - What EMDR, running, and drumming have in common
- Demystifying meditation and tapping into the subconscious
- People often use the word 'you' rather than 'I' to cope with negative experiences
- 8 Powerful Habits of Highly Influential People
- Compassion for animals improves personal well-being
- Children understand far more of what goes on in the minds of others than long believed
- Meditation keeps your brain young
- Stop worrying about talent -- everyone can sing
- 90% of people don't want to know about a negative future
- New study finds religious students perform worse in math and science
- Sometimes feeling positive can actually be bad for you
- Leading addiction specialist Dr. Gabor Mate explains what is needed to stop the opioid crisis
- Prominent Ufologist Stanton Friedman: 'Aliens are here and will quarantine us'
- UFO reported in Gulf of Mexico: OSV engineer and 4 others saw large craft hovering near rig
- Missing 411: How 1,600 people went missing from public lands without a trace
- Linda Moulton Howe interview with UFO whistleblower: Ex-US Naval officer 'saw entrance to secret alien base in Antarctica'
- Weird geometric pattern etched into Iceland's largest lake baffles locals
- Why is the UFO question asked by so few in the mainstream media?
- 'Beyond our knowledge'? Scientist claims crop circles are hidden messages left by aliens or human time travelers
- 'Ghosts', bad vibes drive Brazil's president from official residence in capitol
- US Exorcists: Demonic Activity on the Rise
- El Chupacabra? Mysterious 'beast' thought to be roaming Scottish Highlands stripping all the flesh off sheep and eating them
- Retired Air Force Colonel spills the beans on UFO contact with Apollo 13 mission
- Alien megaship or lens reflection? Live NASA footage spurs UFO claims
- Cube UFO appears over Texas town near secret Army research base
- Earthquake in Phoenix, Arizona? Residents report shaking, loud booms March 2nd
- Sightings are at an all-time high, according to UFO researcher
- Bright flashing lights appear over Gourock, Scotland
- Shocking moment 'possessed' girl screams and writhes while pastor performs harrowing exorcism to expel her 'demons'
- UFO statistician: Sightings at an all-time high
- David Paulides - 'Ridiculous' number of missing kids in Oregon
- UFO almost collides with air force jet above crowd of people at aerobatics show in Chile
- Moron decides to tease enormous alligator dressed as a T-Rex
- Eau de kitty: Perfume maker debuts kitten fur fragrance
- 'Get yourself away!' Queen's Guardsman loses it over pain-in-the-neck tourist
- German satire: Russia's 25% cut in military budget is an existential threat to NATO
- Experts weigh in: Did Putin kill David Rockefeller?
- The 317,000,000-State Solution: Everyone in the Middle East to be given their own country
- Cuts in military spending heralds Russia's plans for European invasion!
- Jordan Peterson - Pick up your suffering and bear it
- The perils of working from home: Kids utterly destroy serious BBC interview
- Organization with long history of spying on people may be spying on people: WikiLeaks Vault 7
- Backyard tire swing offers light entertainment to moose in Colorado
- Meet the 94-yo grandmother who has practiced martial arts for 9 decades and can probably still kick your butt
- Washington Post not only establishes link between Trump and Russia, but also Subway spokesman, cat playing piano, and the lizard queen
- Man lives with the burden of being the only person on Earth who actually knows how the world works
- Millennials attend etiquette classes to brush up on social skills
- American claims to be rightful heir to British throne, has plans to overthrow Prince Charles
- Huge mirror brought onto Oscars stage receives 6-minute standing ovation
- Landmine-sniffing hero rat now subject of new documentary
- An official list of all the things that can be blamed on Russia!
- One spell to bind him: Self-styled 'witches' unite worldwide to take on Trump in bizarre ritual
Quote of the Day
Fear not the path of truth, fear the lack of people walking on it.
- Robert Francis Kennedy
Recent Comments
the knot won't be twisted in that direction.
As it stands now most people who support Trump in this witch hunt are going to believe that its a hoax as Trump says. The rest are going to have a...
In order to replace Obamacare, Trump can get the whole country on his side by proposing universal healthcare - Medicare for all. It won't take...
Is this about tricking people to confess what they otherwise don't want to reveal? Trust is the bedrock of relationship - but to truly extend it -...
This is our FDA. It became what it is today after the 'day of the long knives' executed on Reagans FIRST day in office. Who officiated over this...
Waterspout filmed in Penang, MalaysiaSocial media was abuzz recently when a viral video depicting a natural yet uncommon phenomenon known as 'Waterspout' occurred near the Penang Bridge - raising alarm amongst netizens and the...