Man mauled by own Staffordshire bull terrier dies in London
BBC
Wed, 29 Mar 2017 13:14 UTC
The man, named locally as Mario Perivoitos, suffered injuries to this throat and was taken to hospital, but was pronounced dead two hours later.
The man was taking part in a BBC documentary at the time of the attack.
'A lot of blood'
Neighbour Geoff Morgan, 52, who was home at the time, said: "I heard shouting - 'Get him off! Get him off me!'
"He was shouting really loudly. He was bleeding from his neck. There was a lot of blood."
Avraam Avramidis, 31, who lived upstairs, said: "For me, Mario was a good guy. He was actually very clever."
A police notice pinned to the door of the flat suggested Mr Perivoitos had been served with an anti-social behaviour closure order in February, which was due to expire in May.
A post-mortem examination at Haringey mortuary on 24 March gave the cause of death as "hypovolemic shock and damage to the airway consistent with a dog bite", police said.
The dog owner's death is not being treated as suspicious and next of kin have been informed.
Police were called at about 22:25 GMT after the attack. The dog was seized by officers and remains in secure kennels.
A BBC spokesman said: "A crew making a BBC documentary were present - but not filming - at the time of the incident and called an ambulance. Given the ongoing inquiries, it would not be appropriate to comment further."
