© Cris Sansano



A dead humpback whale washed ashore in the town of Dipaculao, Aurora province Tuesday night.The marine mammal, which measured almost 15 feet long, was covered with wounds and bruises.Dipaculao Mayor Joana Salamanca said they deployed a pay-loader to haul away the carcass and bury it Wednesday.Local fishermen have also reported regular sightings of butanding or whale sharks off the coast of Casiguran. Last year, a dead whale shark washed ashore in the town.