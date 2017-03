© Carlos Barria / Reuters



A deal between the state of Michigan, the city of Flint, several Flint-based pastors, and the American Civil Liberties Union, has resulted in the state paying $87 million to replace lead-tainted pipelines with galvanized steel pipes.The state of Michigan will provide Flint up to $87 million to upgrade water pipes and set up water bottle distribution centers so that residents can have clean drinking water under the terms of the settlement proposed on Monday.The deal requires that $47 million of the $87 million not come from the same sources approved last year by Congress and President Barack Obama for $40 million, Booth Michigan reported The settlement will not become legally binding until Tuesday when it will be reviewed by US District Judge David Lawson. It includes much of what aIt also includes, however, a few concessions from the coalition. Instead of having water delivered door-to-door to homes not be verified to have water filters while roughly 18,000 pipelines were replaced, the state will be required to operate nine water distribution centers where Flint residents may pick up bottled water.Michigan will be allowed to close up to three of them after May 1, if 20 or fewer people pick up from them, the Detroit News reported TheMichigan will also expand Community Outreach and Resident Education programs in order to provide education, installation, and expansion of water filters.Those involved in the litigation cannot comment on the matter until after the deal is formally accepted.