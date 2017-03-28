© NSRI



A beached whale carcass has been removed from a beach between Strandfontein and Muizenberg.On Wednesday afternoon last week the NSRI Strandfontein duty crew and two NSRI Strandfontein rescue swimmers were dispatched to help at Sonwabi beach where officials of the City of Cape Town were dealing with the whale carcass in the breaker surf line.There were no incidents and the City workers removed the whale from the beach.