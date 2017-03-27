© Ottowa Sun

Yes, the fresh blanket of snow in the morning can be a soulful experience.But, at some point, it must be said, the beauty disappears, and a snowy vista prompts a negative response.We would venture to say that moment has been reached in the capital area.Meanwhile...If the forecasters are to be believed, we're finally going to get some TRUE spring-type weather. Or, at least warmer.Well, apart from the freezing rain forecast for Sunday...Saturday evening is expected clear with a low of -9 C.Sunday should be increasingly cloudy with periods of freezing rain beginning in the afternoon. The high is expected to be about 0.Sunday night could see more more freezing rain or plain old rain.Monday should be cloudy with a 40-per-cent chance of showers and a high of 8 C. Monday night shows a 60-per-cent chance of showers and a low of 5 C.Tuesday should see sun! Well, a mix of sun and cloud with 60-per-cent chance of showers and a high of 10 C. Tuesday night should be cloudy with a 40-per-cent chance of rain and a low of -4.Wednesday looks like a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 8 C, but clouds are expected that night and the thermometer could drop to -6 C.Thursday looks the same as Wednesday.