One person has been killed and at least 14 others injured at the Cameo Nightclub in Cincinnati, Ohio, local police report. The victims of the shooting have been taken to area hospitals as police interview witnesses.The shooting happened at about 2am local time on Sunday, WLWT report." who opened fire on clubgoers, as cited by AP.Security forces would not immediately report whether anyone was taken into custody over the shooting or what circumstances led to it.According to Assistant Police Chief Paul Neudigate, the incident was one of the largest he has worked on in his career of over 20 years in the force, the news outlet reported.He added that the Cameo Night Cluband that police are having some problems with gathering witness accounts."Many of them fled, unfortunately., but everyone that we can identify is being interviewed," he told WLWT.Hundreds of people were in the nightclub when the incident happened, the official noted.