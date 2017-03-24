© Flickr/ Max Braun

China: Fiction and Fact

Conclusion

From their dismal swamps, US academic and financial journal editorialists, the mass media and contemporary 'Asia experts', Western progressive and conservative politicians croak in unison about China's environmental and impending collapse.They have variably proclaimed (1) China's economy is in decline; (2) the debt is overwhelming; a Chinese real estate bubble is ready to burst; (3) the country is rife with corruption and poisoned with pollution; and (4) Chinese workers are staging paralyzing strikes and protests amid growing repression - the result of exploitation and sharp class inequality. The financial frogs croak about China as an imminent military threat to the security of the US and its Asian partners. Other frogs leap for that fly in the sky - arguing that the Chinese now threatens the entire universe!As each false claim is refuted, the frogs alter their tunes: When predictions of imminent collapse fail to materialize, they add a year or even a decade to their crystal ball. When their warnings of negative national social, economic and structural trends instead move in a positive direction, their nimble fingers re-calibrate the scope and depth of the crisis, citing anecdotal 'revelations' from some village or town or taxi driver conversation.As long-predicted failures fail to materialize, the experts re-hash the data by questioning the reliability of China's official statistics.Worst of all, Western 'Asia' experts and scholars try 'role reversal': While US bases and ships increasingly encircle China, the Chinese become the aggressors and the bellicose US imperialists whine about their victim-hood.Cutting through the swamp of these fabrications, this essay aims to outline an alternative and more objective account of China's current socio-economic and political realty.We repeatedly read about China's 'cheap wage' economy and the brutal exploitation of its slaving workers by billionaire oligarchs and corrupt political officials. In fact, the average wage in China's manufacturing sector has tripled during this decade. China's labor force receives wages which exceed those of Latin America countries, with one dubious exception. Chinese manufacturing wages now approach those of the downwardly mobile countries in the EU. Meanwhile, the neo-liberal regimes, under EU and US pressure, have halved wages in Greece, and significantly reduced incomes in Brazil, Mexico and Portugal. In China, workers wages now surpass Argentina, Colombia and Thailand. While not high by US-EU standards, China's 2015 wages stood at $3.60 per hour - improving the living standards of 1.4 billion workers. During the time that China tripled its workers 'wages, the wages of Indian workers stagnate at $0.70 per hour and South African wages fell from $4.30 to $3.60 per hour.President Xi Jinping's successful campaign for removal and arrest of hundreds of thousands of corrupt and exploitative officials and factory bosses has boosted worker power. Chinese workers are closing the gap with the US minimum wage. At the current rate of growth, the gap, which had narrowed from one tenth to one half the US wage in ten years, will disappear in the near future.China is no longer merely a low-wage, unskilled, labor intensive, assembly plant and export-oriented economy. Today twenty thousand technical schools graduate millions of skilled workers. High tech factories are incorporating robotics on a massive scale to replace unskilled workers. The service sector is increasing to meet the domestic consumer market. Faced with growing US political and military hostility, China has diversified its export market, turning from the US to Russia, the EU, Asia, Latin America and Africa.Despite these impressive objective advances, the chorus of 'crooked croakers' continue to churn out annual predictions of China's economic decline and decay. Their analyses are not altered by China's 6.7% GNP growth in 2016; they jump on the 2017 forecast of 'decline' to 6.6% as proof of its looming collapse! Not be dissuaded by reality, the chorus of 'Wall Street croakers' wildly celebrate when the US announces a GNP increase from 1% to 1.5%!China, like the rest of Asia, as well as the US, needs to vastly increase investments in rebuilding its decaying or non-existent infrastructure. The Chinese government is alone among nations in keeping up with and even exceeding its growing transportation needs - spending $800 billion a year on high speed railroads, rail lines, sea- ports, airports subways and bridges.While the US has rejected multi-national trade and investment treaties with eleven Pacific countries, China has promoted and financed global trade and investment treaties with more than fifty Asia-Pacific (minus Japan and the US), as well as African and European states.China's leadership under President Xi Jinping has launched an effective large-scale anti-corruption campaign leading to the arrest or ouster of over 200,000 business and public officials, including billionaires, and top politburo and Central Committee members.The practice of using public funds for elaborate 12 course dinners and the ritual of gift giving and taking are on the wane.Meanwhile, despite the political campaigns to 'drain the swamp' and successful populist referenda, nothing remotely resembling China's anti-corruption campaign have taken root in the US and the UK despite daily reports of swindles and fraud involving the hundred leading investment banks in the Anglo-American world. China's anti-corruption campaign may have succeeded in reducing inequalities. It clearly has earned the overwhelming support of the Chinese workers and farmers.Journalists and academics, who like to parrot the Anglo-American and NATO Generals, warn that China's military program poses a direct threat to the security of the US, Asia and indeed the rest of world.Historical amnesia infects these most deep diving frogs.It continues to build and expands its network of military bases encircling China, it recently moved powerful, nuclear armed THADD missiles to the North Korean border, capable of attacking Chinese and even Russian cities. The US is the worlds' largest arms exporter, surpassing the collective production and sale of the next five leading merchants of death.It does not place nuclear missiles on the US coast or borders. In fact, it does not have a single overseas military base. Its own military bases, in the South China Sea, are established to protect its vital maritime routes from pirates and the increasingly provocative US naval armada. China's military budget, scheduled to increase by 7% in 2017, is still less than one-fourth of the US budget.For its part, the US promotes aggressive military alliances, points radar and satellite guided missiles at China, Iran and Russia, and threatens to obliterate North Korea. China's military program has been and continues to be defensive. Its increase is based on its response to US provocation. China's foreign imperial thrust is based on a global market strategy while Washington continues to pursue a militarist imperial strategy, designed to impose global domination by force.The frogs of the Western intelligentsia have crocked loud and long. They strut and pose as the world's leading fly catchers - but producing nothing credible in terms of objective analyses.The Chinese are committed to improving their society, economy and political system on their own terms. They seek to solve immensely challenging problems, while refusing to sacrifice their national sovereignty and the welfare of their people.In confronting China as a world capitalist competitor, the US official policy is to surround China with military bases and threaten to disrupt its economy. As part of this strategy, Western media and so-called 'experts' magnify China's problems and minimize their own.Unlike China, the US is wallowing at less than 2% annual growth. Wages stagnate for decades; real wages and living standards decline. The costs of education and health care skyrocket, while the quality of these vital services decline dramatically. Costs are growing, un-employment is growing and worker suicide and mortality is growing. It is absolutely vital that the West acknowledge China's impressive advances in order to learn, borrow and foster a similar pattern of positive growth and equity. Co-operation between China and the US is essential for promoting peace and justice in Asia.Unfortunately, the previous US President Obama and the current President Trump have chosen the path of military confrontation and aggression. The two terms of Obama's administration present a record of failing wars, financial crises, burgeoning prisons and declining domestic living standards. But for all their noise, these frogs, croaking in unison, will not change the real world.