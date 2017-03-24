Earth Changes
Hailstones bombard car, smash through windows near Cleveland, Tennessee (VIDEO)
fox17.com
Fri, 24 Mar 2017 17:36 UTC
On a post to his YouTube page, Judd Rambo says "it was cool until the back window blew out and glass and ice started flying around the car."
Rambo captured the deluge of hail that broke through his car, hitting him from behind. Rambo can be heard at one point stating he was forced to pick glass out of his hands due to the windows shattering.
Strong winds and hail crossed through portions of the state on Tuesday, causing damage to structures and even tipping a semi over onto a car in Murfreesboro.
Why did they force us to close the banks? To instil fear in people. And spreading fear is called terrorism. They are unanimous in their hatred of me, and I welcome their hatred. I shall wear the creditors' loathing with pride.
Reader Comments
We'll see. What's Putin going to do? Say that Israel broke all the rules and International agreements and walk off like he's done so many times...
I feel badly for the civilians who have to suffer through this. But these same munitions have been killing men, women and children of the Donetsk...
"Steve Greenberg, another of Van Dyke's attorneys, said Thursday the new charges were unusual based on the previous murder charge. "If you shoot a...
Attacking their own is such an old and shopworn Jewish tactic (long, long, before Israel even existed) of provocation and creation of fear in...
Hooray! Hitlery next, please.
