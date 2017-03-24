© MGN



A man driving on I-75 outside of Cleveland, Tennessee on Tuesday decided to record the hail storm he was stuck driving through.On a post to his YouTube page, Judd Rambo says "it was cool until the back window blew out and glass and ice started flying around the car."Rambo captured the deluge of hail that broke through his car, hitting him from behind. Rambo can be heard at one point stating he was forced to pick glass out of his hands due to the windows shattering.Strong winds and hail crossed through portions of the state on Tuesday, causing damage to structures and even tipping a semi over onto a car in Murfreesboro.