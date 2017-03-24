Farmers urged to get livestock tested for Schmallenberg virus (SBV), which is on the rise in the UKFarmers are being warned to test their livestock for a virus that causes birth defects in livestock.Lambing flocks across the country are experiencing higher than normal losses from deformed lambs, while early calving herds are also yielding calves with congenital defects.The birth - at a farm in Conwy - comes amid growing concerns about the rise of Schmallenberg virus (SBV). The lamb was put down shortly after birth.