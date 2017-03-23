CNN just hopped into bed with a Lithuanian "fact-checker" who is nostalgic for Nazi occupation and received money from the State Department. (She is also a very strong, vocal advocate for the State Department, as you shall see shortly — surprise?)
"When Putin's your neighbor, the Russian threat is chilling," writes Liepa Želnienė, a Lithuanian "political journalist and fact-checker" and also a former member of the "Digital Communication Network exchange program in 2016, funded by the U.S. Department of State".
This sounds promising. Proceed:
A few days ago I was talking to my daughter about World War II. She couldn't believe that the US had helped Russia win a war against Germany.Is this CNN, or StormFront? The cynicism at play here is truly spectacular. Not to mention that this conversation almost certainly never took place — but it's always good to have your nameless little daughter spout your Nazi-love for you. It creates a useful buffer zone when the hate mail arrives.
"Now Trump is acting the same. He is supporting Russia!" she said, with panic in her voice.
This is precisely the issue that much of central and eastern Europe is thinking about, as it looks with concern at the news coming from Washington.
Such is the life of a fact-checker.
The freak circus continues with:
In his inaugural address, his first statement as US President, Trump said: "We will seek friendship and goodwill with the nations of the world -- but we do so with the understanding that it is the right of all nations to put their own interests first. We do not seek to impose our way of life on anyone, but rather to let it shine as an example for everyone to follow."Hey, did we mention that Liepa Želnienė receives sweet, delicious dollars from the State Department?
Now the President is following up words with action. In his budget, outlined last week, Trump confirmed earlier reports that he intends to dramatically scale back funds to the State Department.
Money well spent, if you ask us.
This Lithuanian potato is a two-for-one bargain: You get pro-State Department bootlicking, and someone loathsome enough to evoke the "war against Germany" as an example of how terrifying U.S.-Russia collusion can truly be.
We don't get it. We thought Americans loved watching Tom Hanks fight Nazis? You can't have it both ways, CNN.
This is just the beginning. Soon we'll learn that Stalin rigged Germany's elections, forcing the Nazis to slaughter millions.
US State Department-funded 'fact-checker': Helping Russia defeat Nazi Germany was a big mistakeU.S.-funded Lithuanian "fact-checker" is terrified that Trump could support Russia — a nightmare repeat of the U.S. helping Russia during WWII CNN just hopped into bed with a Lithuanian...