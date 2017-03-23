© The New Yorker

Terrorism is a border-less problem, even Great Britain which has no land borders is not immune from homegrown and foreign terrorists.The recent attack on civilians outside the UK Parliament is just one such example of this truth that many cannot accept.At this time in history, Syria is the leader in the global fight against terrorism.But Syria fights terrorism on its own territory and does so both on behalf of Syria and on behalf of civilised humanity.Moreover, Russia has joined the war against terrorism in Syria at the invitation of the Syrian government.What makes a throat-cutting, bomb planting, civilian killing jihadist in the Free Syrian Army or the Al-Qaeda subsidiary White Helmets, any different than the attackers in cities like London, San Bernardo, Paris or Brussels?It is the same terrorism, deriving from the same ideology.We now know that the terrorist was called Abu Izzadeen, a known ISIS supporter. As suspected, he was not Russian and had no connections to Russia, except that he supports the wicked ideology that Russia is helping Syria to destroy.If even one second or one penny spent in Britain, the US or elsewhere debating the 'wrongs' of Russia,The tragic, indeed pathetic reality is that if you are a human being and you live on earth, you have a vastly greater statistical probability of being killed by a violent individual working from inside the British Parliament than by a lunatic on the streets outside the Parliament building.The aggregate millions who have perished in Yugoslavia, Iraq, Yemen, Libya and also Syria, are testament to this sad truth.The double standards, totally illogical priorities and rhetorical confusion must end if terrorism is to ever be scaled back as a global force for evil.No one in Britain, the US, Belgium, France or Germany fears Russian terrorism because no such thing exists. The sooner that governments in Europe and North America realise this, the safer everyone will be. It will also make security measures a reflection of the democratic values that many claim to be fighting for.