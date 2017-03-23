© Axel Schmidt / Reuters
Julian Assange is due to answer questions submitted via the #AskWL.
Julian Assange is due to answer questions on WikiLeaks latest release in 'Vault 7,' named 'Dark Matter.'

The second release in the series details the techniques that WikiLeaks claims are employed by CIA assets to compromise Apple devices between the manufacturing line and the end user.

Assange is due to field questions on the leak on via the hashtag #AskWL on Twitter. A press conference scheduled to begin at 10am ET has yet to commence.