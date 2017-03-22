@NWSGSP Brother sent me this picture of hail from Travelers Rest around 6pm. More hail on Wade Hampton moments ago #scwx #severewx #hail pic.twitter.com/U6ml8uqk7z



— Melissa Griffin (@mlgriffinWX1) March 21, 2017

My Acura didn't fair so well in the hail storm. It hit Taylor's, Greer & Blue Ridge hard. pic.twitter.com/1LfYXGYwpV



— Pat Grissinger (@pgriss) March 22, 2017

Hail in Greer. @TVAmy pic.twitter.com/1BYpL6hWEW



— Sandra (@BlueRose1051) March 22, 2017

The southern Piedmont of North Carolina and the upstate of South Carolina took a pounding from hail storms Tuesday evening. IHail up to the size of golf balls was reported near UNC-Charlotte. However, the hail was even larger in South Carolina. Locations nearTuesday night's storms slowly weakened as they moved to the east and moved off the Carolina coast during the early morning hours of Wednesday. Calmer weather is forecast for the rest of the week. Colder air moving into the Carolinas will send temperatures to near or just below freezing in much of North Carolina Thursday morning. Warmer weather will quickly return for the weekend.