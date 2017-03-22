Puppet Masters
Tillerson urges Senate ratification of Montenegro's NATO membership
RFE/RL
Wed, 22 Mar 2017 19:31 UTC
In a March 7 letter, Tillerson argued that Montenegro's membership in the military alliance would support greater integration, democratic reform, trade, security, and stability in the Balkans, Reuters reported on March 21.
Objections from two Republican senators, Rand Paul and Mike Lee, have delayed a vote in the Senate for months.
Paul has questioned the wisdom of angering Russia, which opposes the expansion of NATO, and has objected to the costs of approving NATO membership for a tiny country that he said could not play a significant role in defending the United States.
Montenegro, with a population of 650,000, hopes to win the required approval of all 28 NATO allies in time to become a full member at a NATO summit in May. It has been approved by 24 members.
NATO members see Montenegro's accession as a way to counter Russia's efforts to expand its influence in the Balkans -- a view expressed by Tillerson, who urged the Senate to act before the May summit, which President Donald Trump plans to attend.
"Montenegro's participation in the May NATO summit as full member, not as an observer, will send a strong signal of transatlantic unity," Tillerson wrote.
"It is strongly in the interests of the United States that Montenegro's membership in NATO be ratified."
Comment: Two pro-Russian opposition leaders in Montenegro who recently had their parliamentary immunity stripped have written to White House senior adviser Steve Bannon, seeking his help to halt the Balkan country's bid to join NATO.
The Associated Press reported on March 3 that opposition lawmakers Andrija Mandic and Milan Knezevic had written a letter to Bannon telling him that the U.S. Senate should vote against Montenegro's accession.
AP said the letter alleged the Obama administration had given "false facts" about Montenegro's readiness to join the alliance in a report to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in September 2016.
The letter claimed Montenegro had not met conditions for membership and was not able to ensure its own security.
The two urged Bannon to get a "clear picture" of the situation before final approval is granted.
"Montenegrin society does not have a unique attitude regarding the admission to NATO as falsely alleged by the former administration in Washington," the letter said.
"In reality, Montenegro does not meet the criteria for admission to the Euro-Atlantic alliance because it cannot ensure its own internal stability and democratic system," the letter claimed.
Mandic and Knezevic did not explain why they had addressed the senior White House adviser rather than members of the U.S. Senate with their claim.
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Tillerson urges Senate ratification of Montenegro's NATO membershipU.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has written to the leaders of the U.S. Senate urging them to approve Montenegro's bid to join NATO, saying it is "strongly in the interest of the United...