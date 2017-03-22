© AP



U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has written to the leaders of the U.S. Senate urging them to approve Montenegro's bid to join NATO, saying it is "strongly in the interest of the United States," media reported.Objections from two Republican senators, Rand Paul and Mike Lee, have delayed a vote in the Senate for months.Montenegro, with a population of 650,000, hopes to win the required approval of all 28 NATO allies in time to become a full member at a NATO summit in May. It has been approved by 24 members.-- a view expressed by Tillerson, who urged the Senate to act before the May summit, which President Donald Trump plans to attend."Montenegro's participation in the May NATO summit as full member, not as an observer, will send a strong signal of transatlantic unity," Tillerson wrote."It is strongly in the interests of the United States that Montenegro's membership in NATO be ratified."