The medicine rooted in these lawsuits is Risperdal, which is an antipsychotic drug most often prescribed for schizophrenia. Since 1994, Risperdal has also been prescribed for issues including bipolar disorder, ADHD and irritability related to autism;The list of side effects of Risperdal is extensive, and the most common include vision problems, restlessness, sinus infections, and symptoms of Parkinsons, among others. Less common but more severe effects include high blood sugar, low blood pressure, blood clots, weight gain, and diabetes. One side effect in particular, and the core of these lawsuits against J&J, is enlarged breasts, or gynecomastia.Eddie Bible is among those who have pursued legal action against J&J after taking Risperdal. Bible was prescribed the medication in the early 2000's at age 13 to treat anxiety and bipolar disorder. Bible said that his abnormal breast growth outweighed any benefits to be seen, and that he now feels that he was "an experiment."Bible said in 2016.In July 2016,. In that case, a Pennsylvania jury found that J&J failed to sufficiently advise the patient that this side effect may occur. A smaller settlement of $2.5 million was awarded to a man in 2015 after his breasts enlarged to size 46DD. That case was the first in whichIn 2013, J&J was ordered to pay $2.2 billion "to settle investigations into its marketing" of Risperdal and a handful of other drugs that were marketed for conditions that were not approved. The company didn't list gynecomastia as a side effect until 2006, more than a decade after the drug's release."To resolve allegations stemming from the improper promotion of Risperdal, Janssen Pharmaceuticals will plead guilty to misbranding Risperdal - and has agreed to pay $400 million in criminal fines and forfeitures. Johnson & Johnson and Janssen Pharmaceuticals have further agreed to pay over $1.2 billion to resolve their civil liability under the False Claims Act," said then-Attorney General Eric Holder in a statement following the settlement announcement.Despite payments reaching hundreds of millions of dollars four years ago, lawsuits against J&J to compensate for male breast enlargement show no signs of slowing. An International Business Times report revealed that over 18,000 men claim to have suffered from gynecomastia due to taking Risperdal, and that the number of lawsuits has grown from less than 30,000 to over 100,000 between 2016 and 2017.