Earth Changes
The rusty patched bumble bee officially placed on endangered species list
RT
Wed, 22 Mar 2017 15:36 UTC
The rusty patched bumble bee on Tuesday became the first bee in the continental US to be placed on the endangered species list by the Department of the Interior. The bee's status was the result of a bureaucratic tug-of-war between the transfer of power from Barack Obama to President Trump.
The bee was initially proposed for the list in September 2016 after it was determined that in the past 20 years, the rusty patched bumble bee's population has decreased over 90 percent due to disease, pesticide, climate change and habitat loss, Reuters reported.
Despite the dramatic decline in population, friction between the outgoing and incoming governments resulted in a month-long delay to add the bee to the endangered species list. The Trump administration's need for their own review resulted in a lawsuit from the Natural Resources Defense Council that challenged the delay, according to the Washington Post.
While the Natural Resources Defense Council's lawsuit was dropped recently, other potential lawsuits from developers and industry could be on the horizon. A petition from the American Petroleum Institute, National Association of Home Builders, National Cotton Council of America and two other groups was sent to the US Department of Fish and Wildlife that called the determination a "hasty listing decision," with implications that "are difficult to overstate."
However, the decision to put the bees on the list does not mean the Department of Land Management or Fish and Wildlife Services is not considering economics in their move. Bees are important to agriculture are they are responsible for pollinating about a third of crops in the US, which gives bumble bees an annual economic value of $3.5 billion, according to Reuters.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Ukraine bans Russian singer from entering country, thus excluding her from Eurovision Song Contest
- Daesh terrorists executed and dumped bodies of hundreds of detainees at site near Mosul in 2014-2015
- 18,000 men and boys sue Johnson & Johnson over popular antipsychotic drug giving them breasts
- Officials say U.S. raid on Al-Qaeda in Yemen reason for laptop ban on flights
- Partnership against the US Empire - The strategic implications of Sino-Russian Arctic cooperation
- Children understand far more of what goes on in the minds of others than long believed
- Damascus to file lawsuits over terrorist crimes committed in Syria
- Unstable Democrat Congresswoman Maxine Waters tweets to Trump: 'Get ready for impeachment'
- 'America doesn't have a Deep State... it just sometimes really looks like it does'
- Trade wrangling: Mexico threatens to ditch US corn imports
- US-backed Syrian militia airlifted to Raqqa by US air assets to overtake Taqba Dam
- Food fight: Moscow extends import ban on Turkish agricultural products in response to stiff tariffs imposed on Russian products
- Tillerson: Baghdadi's lieutenants nearly all dead, U.S. will set up safety zones, "defeating ISIS no. 1 US goal"
- New national database to record 'zombie' effects of illegal designer drugs created in UK
- Decriminalizing pot: Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard backs act to stop 'tearing apart families'
- Polish Defense Minister loses his mind, accuses EC President Tusk of 'diplomatic treason' for colluding with Putin to harm Poland
- Syrian Army in heavy fighting with al-Qaeda in E. Damascus - MSM calls al-Qaeda "rebels" (VIDEO)
- Neo-Nazi Ukrainians vandalize Russian bank while police turn blind eye
- Two waterspouts filmed near Carmila, Australia
- South Front: "Moderate opposition" merges with al-Qaeda, launches attack in Hama (VIDEOS)
- Ukraine bans Russian singer from entering country, thus excluding her from Eurovision Song Contest
- Daesh terrorists executed and dumped bodies of hundreds of detainees at site near Mosul in 2014-2015
- Officials say U.S. raid on Al-Qaeda in Yemen reason for laptop ban on flights
- Partnership against the US Empire - The strategic implications of Sino-Russian Arctic cooperation
- Damascus to file lawsuits over terrorist crimes committed in Syria
- Unstable Democrat Congresswoman Maxine Waters tweets to Trump: 'Get ready for impeachment'
- 'America doesn't have a Deep State... it just sometimes really looks like it does'
- Trade wrangling: Mexico threatens to ditch US corn imports
- US-backed Syrian militia airlifted to Raqqa by US air assets to overtake Taqba Dam
- Tillerson: Baghdadi's lieutenants nearly all dead, U.S. will set up safety zones, "defeating ISIS no. 1 US goal"
- Decriminalizing pot: Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard backs act to stop 'tearing apart families'
- Polish Defense Minister loses his mind, accuses EC President Tusk of 'diplomatic treason' for colluding with Putin to harm Poland
- Syrian Army in heavy fighting with al-Qaeda in E. Damascus - MSM calls al-Qaeda "rebels" (VIDEO)
- South Front: "Moderate opposition" merges with al-Qaeda, launches attack in Hama (VIDEOS)
- Idaho House passes legislation to tax gains on precious metals
- Well, that's a dumb idea: Nationalist leader wants to rename Russian city after Stalin
- Unbelievably irresponsible: 'US Dems and neocons need some anti-psychotic meds over Trump'
- U.S. Secretary of State Tillerson: 'I didn't want the job - wife said I had to'
- Robert Parry: Russia-gate makes no logical sense
- U.S. Military bureaucracy causing skilled service members to leave - 'you can't buy your way out'
- Food fight: Moscow extends import ban on Turkish agricultural products in response to stiff tariffs imposed on Russian products
- New national database to record 'zombie' effects of illegal designer drugs created in UK
- Neo-Nazi Ukrainians vandalize Russian bank while police turn blind eye
- Facebook has expanded roll-out of fact-checker in 'fake news' crackdown
- Police shoot attacker outside British parliament, five people mowed down with car
- Over 636,000 accounts suspended since 2015 as Twitter tackles extremism
- Magnitsky lawyer "falls" from the fourth floor of his apartment building, seriously injured ahead of court date
- Crashing economy putting families' post-Brexit living standards at risk
- British police spy on journalists & campaigners using Indian hackers
- Schizophrenic inmate scalded to death by laughing guards, State Attorney announces no one will be charged
- Dakota Access pipeline vandalized in two states
- UNICEF criticizes Germany for neglecting refugee children
- Mosul's refugee crisis: Many displaced would rather live under ISIS than in UN camps
- The global debt bomb is ready to explode: $21,714 for every man, woman and child in the world
- Friend of Charleston attacker Dylann Roof gets 27-month sentence for lying to FBI
- Busted pipeline has been spewing methane into the Cook Inlet for more than three months
- Kansas Supreme Court rules that reclined car seats justify warrantless searches
- Pre-interviews: One way the lame stream media controls the narrative
- Pedophile busted in Indonesia, abused 16 boys in his neighborhood before getting caught
- Australian youth detention guard admits to 'jokingly' asking detainees to perform oral sex, eat feces
- Chinese river discovery: 10K pieces of 300yo gold and silver treasure
- 'Winston Churchill is no better than Adolf Hitler,' states Indian politician Dr Shashi Tharoor
- The stone kingdom of Great Zimbabwe
- Comet Halley - Close encounters of the cometary kind
- 'A government all of its own': Truman was right about the CIA
- National Museum of Scotland discovers ancient mummy shroud in archives
- Best of the Web: 'The State Cannot Convict Itself': Operation 'Gladio' & the Crimes of U.S. Empire
- 1.6 Billion year old fossils unearthed in India may represent the earliest-known plants
- Earth's past volcanic eruptions revealed
- Six ancient cities built one on top of the other for over 2,000 years unearthed in Kaifeng, China
- 400,000 yr-old half-skull found in Portuguese cave points to mystery people
- Prehistoric Native American culture may have been wiped out by an asteroid
- Albert Einstein's thoughts on the meaning of life
- 420 million-year-old 'armored' fish fossil found in SW China
- 5066 yo tree is considered the oldest known living organism on Earth
- Margaret Atwood: What 'The Handmaid's Tale' means in today's world
- Unique, uncensored color footage of Stalin's funeral shot by US diplomat unearthed
- Ancient Egyptian statue believed to depict Pharaoh Ramses II discovered in Cairo wasteland
- Massive eight-meter Colossus statue depicting Ramses II found in Egypt
- Ancient dental plaque DNA shows Neandertals used 'aspirin' and 'penicillium'
- Black holes and super-cooled helium atoms follow same physics law
- 'Boom - it would drop': Earthquake could cause California land to sink rapidly, up to 3 feet
- Trump signs NASA funding bill to send astronauts to Mars
- Stanford scientists find a previously unknown role for the cerebellum
- Engineers develop inexpensive bio-friendly material that generates electricity through thermoelectric process involving heat and cold air
- Lunar impact event sighted
- Interceptors: Counter-drone systems emerge in new aerial frontier
- Study offers new theories about nature of Earth's iron
- U.K. moves forward with three-parent IVF
- The Sun has been blank for two weeks straight
- Researchers study rodent songs they can't hear
- Monkey business forces a rethink on human evolution
- Pacific Hyperloop wants to take you from Seattle to Portland in 15 minutes
- The scientific evidence for microaggressions is weak and we should drop the term, argues review author
- Researchers have found 4.2bn-year-old remnants of Earth's original crust in Canada
- Understanding the connection between synesthesia and absolute pitch
- Mini-nukes, insect-bot weapons and the future of warfare
- Rewriting life: New techniques being used to produce our food or shape the environment raise serious regulatory questions
- Battle lasers! US, Russia, and China develop brighter beams for blasting enemies
- Excavation of 14,000-yo mammoth reveals new information on ancient humans
- Two waterspouts filmed near Carmila, Australia
- The rusty patched bumble bee officially placed on endangered species list
- Dead whale found near Port aux Basques, Canada
- Dead baleen whale found at the mouth of Yangtze River in China
- 5.5 magnitude earthquake shakes Bali, Indonesia
- Torrential rains continue to wreak havoc in Peru
- IPCC forgets cloud circulation in Antarctica; vertical farming solutions
- Floods in New South Wales, Australia after 500 mm (20 inches) of rain in a week
- Flashback: A sign? Men cut open an anaconda's belly and found - another anaconda
- U.S. witnesses furious start to the wildfire season; 10 times the average
- Dead dolphin, fish and crustaceans washed ashore in Malaysia, cause unknown
- Bodyboarder bitten by shark in New South Wales, Australia
- Shallow 4.0-magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, Pakistan
- Two people attacked by crocodiles in Queensland, Australia; one fatality
- Deadly 'Seiche' waves hit Dayyer, Iran
- Trinidad jolted by strong shallow tremor of magnitude 4.9
- Lightning bolt kills farmer in Cambodia; third such death within a week
- Lightning bolt kills man in Garo Hills, India
- Cause of 'boom' in northern Kentucky remains a mystery
- Shallow magnitude 6.0 quake strikes off the Solomon Islands
- Large blue meteor fireball illuminates sky over Sweden
- Dashcam captures meteor fireball over downtown Denver, Colorado
- Meteor fireball seen in the skies above Greater Vancouver
- Meteor fireball lights up the sky near Orange, Australia
- Exploding meteor fireball causes panic in Pakistan´s mountainous north
- Meteor fireball recorded over Southern Germany
- Bright green, fragmenting meteor fireball reported over northern UK
- Loud boom and reports of fireball sighting over Texas
- Meteor fireball sighted over South Island, New Zealand
- Three meteor fireballs reported over Cheltenham, UK in two days
- Bright meteor fireball seen over northern U.S and Canada
- Bright meteor fireball lights up sky in Southern Alabama
- Valentine's Day meteor fireball spotted over Eastern US
- Mystery object (possibly a meteorite) lands in UK garden after loud thump in middle of night
- Bright green meteor fireball illuminates skies over Wisconsin and Illinois
- Bright meteor fireball captured over Caeté, Minas Gerais, Brazil
- Asteroid attack? Yet another asteroid to give Earth a close shave
- Close encounter! Asteroid discovered yesterday whizzed 70,000 km from Earth
- Meteor fireball observed across 11 southern U.S. states
- Meteor fireball spotted over Leeds, UK
- 18,000 men and boys sue Johnson & Johnson over popular antipsychotic drug giving them breasts
- European study confirms that access to nature reduces depression and obesity
- This major report on GMO safety has just one small problem: Undisclosed conflicts of interest
- The unforeseen consequences of banning unvaccinated kids from child care
- Chemicals are making us sterile and dumb
- Communities in the U.S. are crumbling under an evolving opioid addiction crisis
- This popular drink can help reduce Alzheimer's risk up to 86%
- Another reason to keep drinking coffee: it enhances the activity of neuroprotective enzymes
- U.S. Poison Control Centers receive 32 calls a day about kids exposed to opioids
- Doctor gets 18 years for helping people with plants while child-raping cop gets 3 years
- Ibuprofen can stop your heart (31% increase in cardiac arrest risk)
- Nocebo: The evil twin of the placebo effect
- Diseases of civilization: The case against sugar
- 6 primal suggestions for improving behavior in kids
- Ketosis aids in protecting against traumatic brain injury
- True hunger vs. emotional appetite
- The Diet War: Medical doctors punished & silenced for giving "unapproved" high fat dietary advice
- Our government knows new vaccines still cause Autism
- Six reasons why iodine supplementation is essential
- How the gut-brain connection affects your life
- Children understand far more of what goes on in the minds of others than long believed
- Meditation keeps your brain young
- Stop worrying about talent -- everyone can sing
- 90% of people don't want to know about a negative future
- New study finds religious students perform worse in math and science
- Sometimes feeling positive can actually be bad for you
- Leading addiction specialist Dr. Gabor Mate explains what is needed to stop the opioid crisis
- The magic of intuition is not magic
- Scientific studies show how soil bacteria relieves depression
- In the hunt for animal consciousness, we find ourselves
- Storyhealing: Complementary treatments for being human
- Scout vs soldier mindset, or why you think you're right even when you're wrong
- It's called programming for a reason: TV commercials and the dumbing down of the population
- Metacognitive therapy successful in helping depressed patients separate thoughts and reality
- The science behind stupidity: Why smart people make dumb decisions
- Why losing a dog can be just as hard as losing a relative or friend
- People rate themselves as nicer than they actually are
- Study finds teenagers' brains wired for risky behavior
- When dogs are around people are closer, more trusting and cooperative
- Feeling authentic in a relationship comes from being able to be your best self, not your actual self
- Missing 411: How 1,600 people went missing from public lands without a trace
- Linda Moulton Howe interview with UFO whistleblower: Ex-US Naval officer 'saw entrance to secret alien base in Antarctica'
- Weird geometric pattern etched into Iceland's largest lake baffles locals
- Why is the UFO question asked by so few in the mainstream media?
- 'Beyond our knowledge'? Scientist claims crop circles are hidden messages left by aliens or human time travelers
- 'Ghosts', bad vibes drive Brazil's president from official residence in capitol
- US Exorcists: Demonic Activity on the Rise
- El Chupacabra? Mysterious 'beast' thought to be roaming Scottish Highlands stripping all the flesh off sheep and eating them
- Retired Air Force Colonel spills the beans on UFO contact with Apollo 13 mission
- Alien megaship or lens reflection? Live NASA footage spurs UFO claims
- Cube UFO appears over Texas town near secret Army research base
- Earthquake in Phoenix, Arizona? Residents report shaking, loud booms March 2nd
- Sightings are at an all-time high, according to UFO researcher
- Bright flashing lights appear over Gourock, Scotland
- Shocking moment 'possessed' girl screams and writhes while pastor performs harrowing exorcism to expel her 'demons'
- UFO statistician: Sightings at an all-time high
- David Paulides - 'Ridiculous' number of missing kids in Oregon
- UFO almost collides with air force jet above crowd of people at aerobatics show in Chile
- Six UFOs 'creep past' International Space Station before NASA 'cuts live feed'
- CIA, remote viewing and the Stargate Project
- Experts weigh in: Did Putin kill David Rockefeller?
- The 317,000,000-State Solution: Everyone in the Middle East to be given their own country
- Cuts in military spending heralds Russia's plans for European invasion!
- Jordan Peterson - Pick up your suffering and bear it
- The perils of working from home: Kids utterly destroy serious BBC interview
- Organization with long history of spying on people may be spying on people: WikiLeaks Vault 7
- Backyard tire swing offers light entertainment to moose in Colorado
- Meet the 94-yo grandmother who has practiced martial arts for 9 decades and can probably still kick your butt
- Washington Post not only establishes link between Trump and Russia, but also Subway spokesman, cat playing piano, and the lizard queen
- Man lives with the burden of being the only person on Earth who actually knows how the world works
- Millennials attend etiquette classes to brush up on social skills
- American claims to be rightful heir to British throne, has plans to overthrow Prince Charles
- Huge mirror brought onto Oscars stage receives 6-minute standing ovation
- Landmine-sniffing hero rat now subject of new documentary
- An official list of all the things that can be blamed on Russia!
- One spell to bind him: Self-styled 'witches' unite worldwide to take on Trump in bizarre ritual
- Suffering from Irritable Trump Syndrome (ITS)?
- NASA receives first audio message from newly discovered planets
- Tissues, anyone? Philip K. Dick's eulogy for the demise of NATO
- Plans announced to 'refreeze' the Arctic!
Quote of the Day
I find that when people are truly searching to understand, they can find the right sources, especially in this information age. Likewise, when people are confronted with an uncomfortable reality that jars an existing belief, they can turn around and find what they need to prove that they were right all along.
- Laura Knight-Jadczyk
Recent Comments
That's The Young Rascals. I used to have one of their records when I was a teenager. It was in with a huge bag of junk 45's I picked up from a...
Botched suicided attempt? I'm surprised he didn't shoot himself in the head a few times before throwing himself off the 4th floor, heh.
I like the countryside. I like the birds, the bees, the flowers and the trees. But that ain't going to change the suicide rate, I'm afraid. LOL.
The rusty patched bumble bee officially placed on endangered species listThe rusty patched bumble bee has been given the dubious honor of being the first bee to make the endangered species list. The bee, which was once a prominent feature of the Midwest, has lost 90...