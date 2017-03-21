on March 20, calling it a "goodwill gesture." The border closures on February 16 had leftbetween Peshawar to Jalalabad and Chaman crossing between Quetta and Kandaharthat Islamabad said resided in Afghanistan. Afghanistan denies harboring them.The closures hit travelers and cross-border trade heavily,Haji Aslam, head of the Transit Union, representing drivers on both sides of the border, saidof the border and, where tons of fresh produce meant for export has rotted and been thrown away.Sharif's decision to reopen the border came days after top diplomats from Pakistan and Afghanistan met in London for talks to address each other's concerns about alleged terrorist hideouts in the border regions.