1. When you're working on critical reasoning tasks

© Flickr / CollegeDegrees360/ CC by-SA 2.0

"Happiness is a kind of safety signal, indicating that there is no current need for problem solving....Unhappy people will think more deeply about their social environment (in an effort to solve their problems), whereas happy people can contentedly coast on cruise control, not bothering to think very deeply about surrounding events unless they impinge directly on their well-being."

2. When you want to judge people fairly and accurately

© Morteza Nikoubazl / Reuters

3. When you might get taken advantage of

4. When there's temptation to cheat

5. When you're empathizing with suffering

Should we give up on feeling good?