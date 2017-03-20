Puppet Masters
£1mn child abuse inquiry into ex-PM Edward Heath closed due to 'lack of evidence', Chief Constable under pressure to resign
RT
Mon, 20 Mar 2017 11:16 UTC
The inquiry, codenamed Operation Conifer, will be closed in the coming weeks, but the report on its findings will remain confidential, the Telegraph reports.
The huge bill has been criticized as a waste of taxpayer money since it was launched in August of 2015. Police have also been slammed for damaging the reputation of the late ex-PM, who cannot go on trial.
According to sources who spoke to the newspaper, private investigators that were hired by police to help conduct the inquiry have been told that their contracts will not be renewed.
"The inquiry is coming to an end. The contracts are up and have not been renewed, even though there was an option to do that," the source said.
Friends of Heath, who died in 2005 aged 89, insist that the inquiry found no evidence implicating the Tory politician, saying the questions police put to his former staff members and sailing friends were so lacking in detail that there appeared to be no hard evidence.
The investigation was launched after at least seven allegations of child sex abuse were brought against Heath, including one claiming that the former Tory MP abused a boy on his yacht before throwing him overboard.
Heath was also examined in a now defunct investigation into a suspected VIP pedophile ring at the heart of Westminster dubbed Operation Midland.
Heath's godson, Lincoln Seligman, has previously hit out at the amount of money spent on the investigation.
"Nearly two years and a million pounds, and all we have from the Chief Constable are nudges and hints, and the occasional declaration that he's convinced of Edward Heath's guilt. And complete silence from the Wiltshire Police Commissioner," he said.
Chief Constable for Wiltshire Police, Mike Veale, penned an open letter defending the investigation in December, saying that, though he knew the inquiry would "attract intense scrutiny," he was "very concerned and profoundly disappointed" about the speculations that had been made and the "impact" they would have on the "public's confidence in the police."
"This is not a 'fishing trip' or 'witch hunt' - both of these terms have been unfairly levelled at us," he wrote.
"The legal role of the police service is to, on behalf of the public, impartially investigate allegations without fear or favour, and go where the evidence takes us," he stressed.
Veale will come under pressure to resign if his force fails to justify the investigation.
The investigation was opened about a year and a half ago, when Superintendent Sean Memory launched an appeal for victims to come forward while standing outside Heath's former home in Salisbury.
Memory has been on long-term sick leave since he reportedly sent "inappropriate" and "flirty" text messages to a relative of a murder victim, according to the Sun.
Comment:
As the Free Thought Project has previously pointed out, pedophilia among the elite is rampant. The problem has gotten so bad in England that officials issued an order last month to stop naming streets and landmarks after local heroes and politicians because they could later be exposed as pedophiles.See also:
In February, the Free Thought Project reported on the fact that the police chief recently came forward and confirmed that the former Prime Minister of England, Sir Edward Heath, had raped dozens of children. The department also noted how those within the government helped cover up these crimes.
In December, we reported on the massive child sex ring that was blown apart in Norway. That investigation quickly led to arrests of "51 people, all men, (who) are so far involved in the case. 24 of them come from Hordaland and Sogn og Fjordane. 26 come from other areas of Norway, from Southeast to Finnmark in the north. Among the accused offenders, there is also one Swedish national. Two politicians, one Labor politician from Oslo and a former national Progress Party (FrP) politician from Eastern Norway are involved in the case." One is also a kindergarten teacher, and four of the 51 arrested were perpetrators in the video evidence collected.
Domestically, these higher level arrests are few and far between as anytime 'the elite' are mentioned alongside the term 'pedophile,' the Praetorian guard, aka the corporate media, shout down all those who dare pose any questions.
However, even though the media won't report on it, these disgusting child predators are so vile they are hard to ignore.
In January, admitted child rapist and former speaker of the house who is currently in jail, Dennis Hastert came across our radar after he demanded one of the children he raped pay back the hush money given to him by Hastert — because he broke his silence about the rape.
When the victim, known only as 'Individial A,' broke his silence, Hastert's child rapes were exposed — resulting in the subsequent prosecution.
"To the extent any contract existed between plaintiff [Individual A] and defendant [Hastert], plaintiff breached that contract," Hastert's lawyers wrote.
"Plaintiff's breach of conduct resulted in damages to defendant and plaintiff is accordingly required to return $1.7 million to defendant."
Individual A did not go public with this information — he merely spoke to the FBI after the transactions were uncovered by investigators. However, this sicko couldn't care less about airing this repugnant grievance in the public forum as it was almost entirely ignored by the media.
There was also another massive pedophilia scandal in the United States in what became known as the Franklin child sex ring coverup. Once the FBI took over the investigation from state authorities, however, it turned into a witch hunt to persecute the child victims - going so far as to charge them with perjury in a successful attempt to scare the other 70+ victims to recant their testimony regarding the child sex ring.
- Real-life American Pedogate exposed: Not in DC — it's in Philadelphia
- London's Metropolitan Police in corruption probe over VIP pedophile network 'cover-up'
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
£1mn child abuse inquiry into ex-PM Edward Heath closed due to 'lack of evidence', Chief Constable under pressure to resignA £1 million ($1.25mn) taxpayer funded child abuse investigation into former Prime Minister Sir Edward Heath has been closed by police, reportedly due to a lack of evidence. The inquiry, codenamed...