US admits strike on 'Al-Qaeda meeting' in Syria amid reports of deadly mosque attack nearby, Russia urges US comment
RT
Fri, 17 Mar 2017 14:02 UTC
Details of the strike on the Al-Jinah mosque are scarce, but over 50 people might have been killed in the incident, according to various reports. Images from the scene shared on social media show the wide-scale destruction.
None of the forces present in the area have taken responsibility for the strike yet. Both Russian and Syrian planes in addition to American-led air power are conducting operations against terrorist units in the area.
WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO
Some rushed to blame Moscow or Damascus for the carnage, after activists of the so-called White Helmets rescue organization and no less the notorious UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights shared first images from the scene.
Journalist Samuel Oakford, who was previously UN correspondent at Vice News, said that the US central Command confirmed it had carried out a strike in relative close proximity to the mosque.
"US official says that they were targeting an 'Al Qaeda meeting place" that was across from the mosque in Aleppo. 'We took the strike'", he tweeted. Earlier, the reporter claimed the US Central Command told him the Americans conducted a strike on a target just several miles away, in the bordering Idlib province, and was looking into the Aleppo suburb mosque strike.
CENTCOM spokesperson, Maj. Josh Jacques, told the London-based Airwars monitoring group that the target was "assessed to be a meeting place for al Qaeda, and we took the strike."
"It happened to be across the street from where there is a mosque," said Jacques, specifying that the mosque was not the target and that it wasn't hit directly.
"To be clear: this was a unilateral US strike, not part of anti-ISIS Coalition activities," Oakford emphasized in another tweet.
Meanwhile Sakir Khader, who identifies himself as a journalist with a focus on Syria, Turkey, and the wider Middle East, posted a picture of the missile debris, which he claims to have come from the rubble of the destroyed mosque.
While the location and authenticity of the photo are yet to be independently investigated, the picture shows latin inscription on a metal plate alleged to be a piece of the missile.
Neither the Russian nor the US militaries, as well as Damascus, have yet to officially comment on the incident.
Russia urges US comment on reports of fatal Syria mosque strike
The Russian Defense Ministry has urged a comment from the Pentagon after photos of a purported US missile fragment found in the rubble of a bombed Syrian mosque emerged online.
"A photo showing a fragment of an air-to-surface AGM-114 Hellfire missile has emerged. It leaves no chance for the US-led coalition to remain silent as usual and for diplomats to spout anti-Russian rhetoric," Major-General Igor Konashenkov said Friday.
Russia is expecting the Pentagon to comment on the deadly airstrike on a mosque in Syria's Aleppo province, where at least 40 civilians were feared killed overnight into Friday, March 17.
"I think we should expect comments from the US partners anytime soon," Konashenkov noted.
Tragic mistakes that claim lives of civilians do happen at war, the Russian spokesman said, however adding that "before releasing anti-Russian false stories, they [media sources] should do their job as professionals by thoroughly studying the facts and getting to the bottom of things."
There is no doubt the US missiles were intended for terrorists, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.
"We have no doubt that the US forces were aiming at terrorists," Zakharova said.
"Unlike some of our opponents, we are not going to blame them for 'intentional' killing of civilians and destruction of infrastructure," she noted, adding that there is still a need to understand what really happened in Al-Jinah.
