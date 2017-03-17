In response to the suicide bombings, the Russian Foreign Ministry released the following statement:
We condemn this terrorist crime, which is obviously timed to coincide with the Third International Meeting on Syria in Astana. We express condolences to the victims' families and wish a rapid recovery to the injured.The Russians always find diplomatic ways to describe painful truths. The West's "double standard" is really just a polite euphemism for "the West is fine with terrorism — so long as it serves its own political interests."
It should be noted that our attempts in the UN Security Council to adopt a resolution condemning the last large-scale terrorist attack in the Syrian capital on March 11 were not supported by several partners. We believe that the unwillingness to respond to terrorists killing Syrians with the same degree of unconditional condemnation with which the international community responds to terrorist attacks in other countries represents a double standard, which calls into question the commitment of those who apply this double standard to the cause of eradicating terrorism on the global scale. Such double standards encourage terrorists to commit new barbaric crimes and undermine efforts to separate the Syrian armed opposition from ISIS, al-Nusra and their accomplices.
We urge our partners to consider counter-terrorism efforts, in Syria or any other country, as a priority requiring special attention and international consensus, considering the tragic and destructive consequences that can result from any tolerance of this universal evil.
As we reported earlier this week, Moscow submitted a draft statement to the U.N. Security Council concerning the Damascus bomb attacks that killed dozens of people (mostly pilgrims and bystanders) over the weekend. Russia was forced to withdraw the draft after it encountered "resistance" from its western colleagues.
As we wrote on Monday, Russian officials claim that the
U.S. and its client states wanted to "modify the thrust of the document" by providing "justification of the terrorists' actions", because the West has a "different [operating] standard" with regard to Syria which "does not imply an unqualified denunciation of terrorism".This time around, Russia didn't even bother trying to submit a resolution condemning the terrorist attacks.
Moscow has thrown in the towel. There's no use in trying to convince the U.S. that all suicide bombings are bad.
Remarkable. But not particularly surprising.
