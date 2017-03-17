We condemn this terrorist crime, which is obviously timed to coincide with the Third International Meeting on Syria in Astana. We express condolences to the victims' families and wish a rapid recovery to the injured.



It should be noted that our attempts in the UN Security Council to adopt a resolution condemning the last large-scale terrorist attack in the Syrian capital on March 11 were not supported by several partners. We believe that the unwillingness to respond to terrorists killing Syrians with the same degree of unconditional condemnation with which the international community responds to terrorist attacks in other countries represents a double standard, which calls into question the commitment of those who apply this double standard to the cause of eradicating terrorism on the global scale. Such double standards encourage terrorists to commit new barbaric crimes and undermine efforts to separate the Syrian armed opposition from ISIS, al-Nusra and their accomplices.



We urge our partners to consider counter-terrorism efforts, in Syria or any other country, as a priority requiring special attention and international consensus, considering the tragic and destructive consequences that can result from any tolerance of this universal evil.

The West's "double standard" is really just a polite euphemism for "the West is fine with terrorism — so long as it serves its own political interests."

U.S. and its client states wanted to "modify the thrust of the document" by providing "justification of the terrorists' actions", because the West has a "different [operating] standard" with regard to Syria which "does not imply an unqualified denunciation of terrorism".