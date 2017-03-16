© AFP/Paul J. Richards

The White House is proposing to allocate $3.1 billion to Israel in 2018 to support the country's security and abilities to defend itself, budget's blueprint said Thursday.ensuring that Israel has the ability to defend itself from threats and maintain its Qualitative Military Edge," the document said.The document added that at the same time, funding of the US Department of State and the US Agency for International Development (USAID) would be reduced by 28 percent down to $25.6 billion.Israel and the United States have enjoyed decades of fruitful cooperation in military and diplomatic spheres and the United States has been allocating billions to support Israel. US President Donald Trump has made a number of statements backing Israel during his campaign and after the victory.