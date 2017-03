© Mike Blake / Reuters

A federal judge in Arizona has found that the Border Patrol in Arizona violated court orders by not properly preserving video files relating to a lawsuit alleging the agency was detaining illegal immigrants under inhumane conditions.In January, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), along with the the National Immigration Law Center and other rights groups filed a motion , asking the judge to hold the Border Patrol in civil contempt for destroying and failing to preserve the video files, which they called "the most critical evidence" in the case.The motion claimed that Border Patrol "corrupted their own video data archives, rendering them inaccessible, including video showing their own experts inspecting the facilities in January 2016."On Monday, the court found that the Border Patrol's Tucson Sector knew the files were corrupted as early as June 2016, and neglected to inform the court or the plaintiffs until December 19, 2016.The judge denied the plaintiff's request to appoint a third-party vendor to serve as a Data Monitor for the Border Patrol to work on producing the missing video files, but he did order the agency to turn over a list of all the footage that went missing within a week."This is a good result for us," Nora Preciado, an attorney with the National Immigration Law Center told the Associated Press. "The court recognizes that this is a pervasive problem in the inability to preserve evidence."The holding cells were only ever meant to serve as short-term holding cells for immigrants who crossed the border illegally, but a 2016 report from the American Immigration Council (AIC) found that over two-thirds of the migrants were held for more than 24 hours.The report says that immigrants often refer to the holding cells as "las hieleras," which translates from Spanish as "freezers" or "iceboxes."