Central part of Playa de la Albufereta disappears after worst floods in 20 years hit Alicante, Spain on March 13, 2017.
The province of Alicante, southeastern Spain saw a record amount of rain on Monday, March 13, 2017, and its worst floods in 20 years.

Streets of the city of Alicante quickly turned into rivers with dozens of cars submerged and abandoned in what local media is describing as historic rainfall.

In 24 hours, the city recorded 137 mm (5.39 inches) of rain, almost half it records in a whole year (311.1 mm / 12.24 inches), according to data provided by the State Meteorological Agency Aemet. The normal amount of precipitation in March is just 23 mm (0.9 inches).

At least one man had to be rescued from its vehicle after being swept away into the Serpis River. Schools across the province are closed at least until Wednesday. The famous Albufereta Beach has disappeared in its central part as huge amounts of water kept rushing in (first video in the playlist below).


It is currently unknown what effect did the inclement weather have on the region's agriculture, but in Murcia, some 80 km (50 km) away, a similar event in December 2016 ruined the crops.

The vegetable production in the European Union has reportedly fallen to 60% of normal levels in recent weeks due to bad weather affecting producers across the Mediterranean.