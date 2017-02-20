© Sergio Brenes

Rainfall

Storms in the Province of Malaga, southern Spain , resulted in widespread flash flooding on 19 February 2017 causing damage to damaged homes, roads and vehicles.The city of Malaga was the worst affected area. Spain's meteorological office, AEMET, says that the the port of Malaga recorded 152.6 mm of rain in 24 hours on 19 February, with as much as 130.06 mm of that total falling in a 6 hour period.Emergency services say they responded to 230 incidents during the heavy rainfall. However, there have been no reported fatalities or injuries.As of early 20 February, mostly yellow level alerts remained in place in parts of Andalusia, with orange level in along some areas off the coast.Two people died in floods between 03 December and 05 December 2016 along a stretch of the coast from Malaga to Gibraltar.Five people died in flooding in Valencia and Murcia that began on 17 December 2016.Málaga, Puerto - 152.6 mmMálaga, Centro Meteorológico - 65.2 mmTorremolinos - 54.4 mmRincon de la Victoria Málaga - 35.6 mmFuengirola - 31.6 mm