The city of Malaga was the worst affected area. Spain's meteorological office, AEMET, says that the the port of Malaga recorded 152.6 mm of rain in 24 hours on 19 February, with as much as 130.06 mm of that total falling in a 6 hour period.
Emergency services say they responded to 230 incidents during the heavy rainfall. However, there have been no reported fatalities or injuries.
Roads collapsed and buildings flooded. Torrents of water swept through the streets of the city, dragging vehicles along with it. There were also reports of landslides along the A-45 highway in Casabermeja, triggered by the heavy rain.
AEMET issued a red level (highest) warning for parts of the province of Malaga on 18 February, 2017.
As of early 20 February, mostly yellow level alerts remained in place in parts of Andalusia, with orange level in along some areas off the coast.
This is the fifth major flooding incident to hit the southern coast of Spain since October last year.
Two people died in floods between 03 December and 05 December 2016 along a stretch of the coast from Malaga to Gibraltar.
Five people died in flooding in Valencia and Murcia that began on 17 December 2016.
Las fuertes #lluvias ponen en riesgo a las personas y la circulación. #Málaga #trombaMLG pic.twitter.com/bPl6dfT8lh
— Jesús Navarro (@JesusNavarro) February 19, 2017
Rainfall
Málaga, Puerto - 152.6 mm
Málaga, Centro Meteorológico - 65.2 mm
Torremolinos - 54.4 mm
Rincon de la Victoria Málaga - 35.6 mm
Fuengirola - 31.6 mm
Flash floods in hit Malaga, Spain; 5 inches of rain in 6 hoursStorms in the Province of Malaga, southern Spain , resulted in widespread flash flooding on 19 February 2017 causing damage to damaged homes, roads and vehicles. The city of Malaga was the worst...