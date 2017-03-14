Representative image
Traffic has been completely stopped with heavy snow lasting for multiple days in China's northwest Shaanxi province.

The sleety weather has embraced most parts of northwest China's Shaanxi Province since Saturday night, bringing the temperature down by around 10 degrees Celsius. Though the long-anticipated snow clad the region in silvery white, it caused numerous traffic difficulties for residents and with 50 centimeters of snow, some highways have been completely blocked.

On a key provincial highway located on the northern side of the Qinling Mountains, a tree collapsed because of the heavy snow and fell on a passing truck.

"I heard a 'bang' while driving. I did not know what it was and it just scared me. The truck swayed. I stopped the truck and got off to see what exactly happened. It was the fallen tree," said a truck driver.


Close to 100 heavy-duty semi-trailers and passenger cars were stranded in the Qinling Mountains. In early Monday morning, traffic departments launched efforts to shovel snow, sprinkle salt on icy road sections, and provide hot water and food for those trapped in the snow-bound area.

"We have been stranded for almost two days and nights. Without the traffic police, we'd not even have a single drop of water. We could not sleep nor could we sit up," said a passenger.

Now the blocked road sections are open to traffic, with some toll station entrances still closed due to the slushy weather.