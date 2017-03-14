© South Korean Navy / Reuters
South Korean navy's war supply ship Cheonji (R) refuels KDX-II destroyer Choi Young
North Korea has warned that it will launch "merciless" strikes if the US strike group that arrived for two days of trilateral drills with South Korea and Japan infringes on Pyongyang's "sovereignty and dignity."

"If they infringe on the DPRK's [Democratic People's Republic of Korea's] sovereignty and dignity even a bit, its army will launch merciless ultra-precision strikes from ground, air, sea, and underwater," said the North's state news agency, KCNA, as cited by Reuters.

Pyongyang pointed out that "many enemy carrier-based aircraft flew along a course near territorial air and waters of the DPRK to stage drills of dropping bombs and making surprise attacks on the ground targets of its army."

North Korea has been steadily pounding the South and the US with strong rhetoric. KCNA reported on Monday that "if even a single shell is fired into the territory in which the sovereignty of the DPRK is exercised, the bases of aggression and provocation will be reduced to such debris that no living thing can be found."

"The US should properly understand that its slightest misjudgment about the DPRK will lead it to final doom," the agency added.

The latest statement comes as, on Tuesday, US, Japanese, and South Korean Navy forces kicked off joint two-day drills to the east of the Korean peninsula and north of Japan with the participation of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) , South Korean Sejong the Great (DDG- 991), and Japanese Kirishima (DDG-174) missile destroyers.

The exercises are being billed as "promoting communications, interoperability, and partnership in the 7th Fleet area of operations."

"The exercise will employ tactical data link systems to trade communications, intelligence and other data among the ships in the exercise. It will allow participants to enhance tactical capabilities, increase self-defense, strengthen partnerships, and improved situational awareness," the US navy said in a statement.

Pyongyang launched four missiles to show their discontent with the war games on March 5.

Tensions with the North were also exacerbated when America's ambassador to the UN said that the US' new administration is reviewing its Korea strategy, stressing that "all options are on the table.