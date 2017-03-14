A heavy snowstorm hit the southern counties in Shigatse City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region on Friday.

By 14:00 Saturday, the total snowfall in Nyalam, one of the heaviest hit counties, reached 89.2 millimeters. The depth of accumulated snow in the county reached 61 centimeters. Local residents and snowploughs all did their part to help clear away snow off roads and sidewalks.

Affected by the heavy snowstorm, the power supply in Nyalam and Gyirong counties were cut off.

Several sections of national highway 318 and national highway 219 in Shigatse City were put under traffic control.