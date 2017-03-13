© KTIC Radio

BLIZZARD WARNING - "An extreme situation is developing," warns the National Weather Service. "Could be life threatening."An extreme situation is developing for portions of our area as a MAJOR COASTAL STORM interrupts our usual daily routines on Tuesday...A very strong winter storm could be life threatening for those who do not pay attention to safety precautions Tuesday morning. Low pressure developing off the Carolina coast this evening will become an intense storm as it moves east of New Jersey midday Tuesday.Swaths of excessive precipitation will develop along and west of the track of the storm.Including the cities of Newton, Washington, Morristown, Flemington, Somerville, Jim Thorpe, Stroudsburg, Reading, Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, Honey Brook, Oxford, Collegeville,Pottstown, Chalfont, and PerkasieBlizzard Warning In Effect From 8pm This Evening To 6pm EDT TuesdayLOCATIONS...Eastern Pennsylvania and much of northern NewJersey.HAZARD TYPES...Heavy snow and strong winds.ACCUMULATIONS...TIMING...Snow begins between 10 PM and midnight from southwest to northeast across the warning area, becoming heavy at times with snowfall rates of three to four inches per hour forseveral hours Tuesday morning. Snow will diminish late in the day Tuesday.IMPACTS...The heavy snow will make many roads impassable and may produce widespread power outages due to the weight of the snow on tree limbs and power lines. Strong winds will lead to blowing snow, reduced visibility, and additional power outages.WINDS...Northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.VISIBILITIES...Less than one-quarter mile for several hours.TEMPERATURES...In the mid 20s.