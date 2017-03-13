A couple was struck by lightning while jogging in their neighbourhood park in Bandar Puchong Jaya here yesterday.Yee Boon Koo, 59, and wife Ooi Lee Chen, 57, were found sprawled motionless on the jogging track at the park off Jalan Kenari 10 by a passer-by at about 6pm.Checks also revealed Yee was bleeding from his head due to a concussion after he collapsed.Lee said medical officers confirmed their deaths at the scene an hour later and their bodies were sent to University Malaya Medical Centre.A neighbour, who declined to be named, said the couple had decided to cut short their evening jog as dark clouds were looming and it was threatening to rain."They never failed to go jogging daily at the nearby park," he said.