"Many Euro-Atlantic countries have moved away from their roots, including Christian values. Policies are being pursued that place on the same level a multi-child family and a same-sex partnership, a faith in God and a belief in Satan. This is the path to degradation."

neo-liberal political philosophy is a return to beastlike ideals

"When you open your heart to patriotism, there is no room for prejudice. The Bible tells us how good and pleasant it is when God's people live together in unity. We must speak our minds openly, debate our disagreements honestly, but always pursue solidarity."

"As for the one who is weak in faith, welcome him, but not to quarrel over opinions. One person believes he may eat anything, while the weak person eats only vegetables. Let not the one who eats despise the one who abstains, and let not the one who abstains pass judgment on the one who eats, for God has welcomed him. Who are you to pass judgment on the servant of another? It is before his own master that he stands or falls. And he will be upheld, for the Lord is able to make him stand."

"Atheists, as well as agnostics, skeptics, and humanists, have a huge stake in how religion plays out in our democracy and are making their voices heard—"smashing idols in the sanctuary," as Land writes in Christian Century."

Thebetween so-called "globalists" and their nationalistic (populist) counterparts has reached a feverish pitch.At the center of all this, America's President Donald Trump and the Russian Federation's President Vladimir PutinHere are some thoughts on the globalist order and on the incontrovertible role conflict we just recognize -The Americans for Putin Facebook profile has 3060 "likes". The Vladimir Putin Fan Club on Facebook has 122,196 members. On Instagram, Twitter, VK, and a dozen more social media outlets thousands of Putin fan profiles exist, with millions on millions of followers. Furthermore, a new Gallop poll being broadcast via mainstream media,The media in America and Europe would like to attribute this popularity to the Trump election win, but the Russian president's favor with millions of AmericansBear with me and I'll explain why Vladimir Putin is more popular than you imagine.Mr. Putin's popularity has many facets, not the least of which is the perception that theIn this, Putin isBut besides the lingo and tone these two exhibit, a more fundamental sharedto the biggest demographic set of all in America -If we look at both Putin and Trump, we can see a kind ofas well. Let's look at something Mr. Putin said in a state of the union speech in 2014:I can assure you, such statements resonate with Americans who have access to them. While the far left condemns any synergy of political will and religiosity,That separation is needed asThe danger in the 21st century is not the undue influence of God (however defined and worshipped) but theBillions and billions of people believe in something higher and better than self or government, and the new liberals evangelize belief in extant humanity, and nothing more. In a very real way, the- at least for devout believers. Without straining geo-political theory to its extremes, looking at Donald Trump's support base and at his rhetoric, it bears fruit here. It's a stark irony here that the Jeff Bezos' far left bull horn The Washington Post citesfrom his inauguration speech:Now the WP wanted to insinuate Donald Trump as some kind of self-proclaimed "demi-god" in their story, but sometimes the truth is used to create a great lie too.For the left, the agnostics and atheists both Trump and Putin are a real enemy in their eyes. Much was made of Trump failing to mention "non-believers", in the same way the world LGBT community railed at Mr. Putin over freedoms to march in the streets in front of little kids. To understand howwe must use plain language and forget political correctness. Mr. Putin has done this, and so has President Trump. So should we all.My point here is simple.There, I said it. Christian principles have guided both these nations throughout their histories. But the question;are logical. This goes to the heart of the matter of our current crises actually, if you'll allow me to explain.today identify with a Christian religion, down from 80% when Barack Obama took office.with somewhere between 60% and 75% identifying with Orthodoxy or another form of Christian faith. Russia, it should be mentioned, is far more difficult to measure officially, as governmental numbers do not even exist for such things. Based on the hundreds of Russians in my own network, these numbers seem to fit. Regardless of the minute fraction of deviation, it's completely fair to call either of these nations "predominantly religious".You see many peoplewith the intent of the framers of the US constitution of creatingAnd it is in the latter term we can finally converge on the truth of either nation's idealistic path.America is a nation based on Christian values and principles. Were it not, not a living soul of another faith would walk among my people. We do not have to examine New Testament scripture for long to discover religious tolerance. I will quote Jesus here once, and only once. Romans 14:1-4 reads:Christianity, like many religions, is based on a belief in love and hope. It is interesting that both Mr. Putin and Mr. Trump have spoken on this very subject. But discussions of minute faith and the doctrines etc. have no place here except to illustrate a point of current ideological crisis. Putin and Trump, their supporters (including me) exert a frustration and fearfulness thatfor the most part. The current West-East divide brought on by the Obama administration's push to complete the globalist doctrine, it isThe George Soros types of this world believe (or profess to believe) humanity should be one community with one shared sense of morality. The problem is,The Neo-Left is about human gods, and a world whereMake no mistake here, the globalist doctrine leaders like Angela Merkel, banking elites like the Rothschilds, or even Saudi Sheiks adhere to and promote is not based on a hopeful and humane rule of laws.- their notion of social justice disguised like always, as a Utopia where anything goes - anwhere carte blanche is issued to everyone.This is the same paradigm that has always existed in international and national relations and politics. The crux of my argument here can be gleaned by reading this Bill Moyers story about rules for religion in politics. At a point Moyers turns talks about the interests of the minority of agnostics, atheists, and humanists in insuring discussions of religion in politics become more "delicate and dangerous", as Moyers puts it.In no realm is this truer than the religious-political realm. Quoting Thomas Land of Emory University's Candler School of Theology, Moyers reveals the inextricable reality:The philosophical roots ofare quite wonderful actually. Diogenes of Sinope (c. 412 B.C.), who was the founding father of the Cynic movement in Ancient Greece, and his ideas of being a "citizen of the world" gave way to what is known as "Stoic cosmopolitanism", orto other people with a feeling of affinity and endearment. This form of Stoicism is supposed to lead to a higher form of existence calledbasically. The problem in the neo-liberal and globalist sense is,The hierarchy the Soros and Rockefeller types condone isAnd that imageSet against this warped humanist ideal are a very few religious leaders.And so much for political correctness...