"As for the prospects [of the settlement in Syria], we must say frankly that the situation remains complicated. There are a lot of uncertainties; a lot of contradictions in the region and in the country itself - in Syria," Putin said after the talks with Erdogan in the Russian capital on Friday.The Russian leader stressed that peace in Syria and the whole region can only be achieved if Syrian territorial integrity is restored."For peace and calm to remain in the region and the rebuilding of Syria to begin, the principle of the territorial integrity of states must be respected, and in this sense the restoration of the territorial integrity of Syria is - in our view - a paramount condition for a full-fledged settlement in this country," he said.