© Danilo Ramirez / AFP



© Google maps

Guatemala's volunteer fire department has reported 19 people dead and 25 injured following a fire at an orphanage in the Las Anonas area of San José Pinula, Guatemala.A spokesman for the volunteer firefighters told local radio station Emisoras Unidas that 11 girls from the orphanage have been transferred to the San Juan de Dios general hospital, with nine in critical condition and three undergoing surgery, reports the AP.A further six children were transferred to the Roosevelt Hospital with first and second degree burns.According to Leonel Dubón of the Children's Refuge charity, there had already been calls by the Guatemalan Human Rights Commission ( PDH ) for the orphanage to be closed.