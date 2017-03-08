This is the incredible moment a camel grabs its owner by the leg with its teeth and swings him through the air.Farmer Cetin Ildam was telling a TV crew how diversifying into camel breeding had transformed his business when the animal suddenly attacked him.Mr Ildam was stroking its head when it locked its jaws around his knee and swung the poor farmer into a fence at his farm in Samandag, southern Turkey.Shocked cameraman Guven Basman immediately stopped filming and went to Mr Ildam's aide.Mr Ildam was badly injured enough to require hospital treatment but the TV crew waiting for him completed their feature after he was released.And it gave an extra dimension to the interview as Mr Basman was able to ask him about the aggressive camel.Mr Cetin told him: 'First of all, let me tell you that I didn't feel any fear of death.'But I gave up on my leg. I couldn't feel it at all. I thought my leg had split apart because this animal has a very strong jaw.'Mr Ildam has reportedly made a full recovery from his ordeal - after doctors at the hospital gave him a tetanus jab - but he is now extra cautious whenever he approaches the camel.He added: 'It is an animal, it can bite you.but it can always happen.'Immediately before he was bitten, Mr Ildam had been telling the cameraman how buying the camel had changed his farm.He said: 'We brought it here and started breeding from it. It changed the face of our business because all of a sudden we were the farm with the camel.'