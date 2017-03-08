© Brendan McDermid / Reuters
Without warning, lights at the Statue of Liberty went dark the evening before nationwide Day Without A Woman marches are scheduled. But rumors that the outage was in solidarity with protesters dwindled when the lights came back on less than an hour later.

The bizarre outage left people speculating whether the lights were shut off in solidarity with the planned demonstrations. So far the National Parks Service is yet to comment.




The EarthCam live stream captured the lights at the Statue of Liberty coming back on, after showing her cloaked in darkness, except for her crown and torch lights.