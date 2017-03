© Jim Lo Scalzo/Reuters



A Colorado man convicted of unlawful sexual conduct will get a new trial, after theOn Monday, a divided Supreme Court ruled 5-3 in the case of Miguel Angel Peña-Rodriguez, who was convicted of three misdemeanors for harassing and trying to grope two teenage sisters in a dark racetrack bathroom. Peña-Rodriguez was sentenced to two years' probation, but still maintains that he is innocent.After the verdict, two other jurors submitted sworn statements, saying that one juror, who is referred to as "HC" in court documents,According to the affidavits by the two jurors, HC said that Peña-Rodriguez was guilty "because he's Mexican, and Mexican men take whatever they want."because, according to him, "nine times out of 10 Mexican men were guilty of being aggressive toward women and young girls." HC also called into question the testimony of Peña-Rodriguez's main witness, because he was "an illegal."Peña-Rodriguez says thatbut under Colorado law, those statements fall underSimilar rules are found in one form or another in every state, as well as the District of Columbia.Justice Anthony Kennedy was joined by Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan in the decision toin the case against Peña-Rodriguez.Justice Kennedy wrote the opinion of the majority, acknowledging thewhich he said allows jurors to engage in "full and vigorous discussion," without being "harassed or annoyed by litigants seeking to challenge the verdict," and to give "stability and finality to verdicts."Kennedy, however, ruled that in certain cases,Kennedy says the ruling is limited to instances of racial bias, but even with those limitations,In dissent, Justice Samuel Alito was joined by Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Clarence Thomas, saying that while the decision was well-intentioned, it "not only pries open the door;"This is a startling development," Alito wrote, "and although the court tries to limit the degree of intrusion, it is doubtful that there are principled grounds for preventing the expansion of today's holding."