Continuing reports of human deaths due to man-animal conflict in the Nilgiris have caused considerable angst for wildlife activists as well as the public in the hills.Forest officials attribute it to the change in land use pattern and crop cultivation close to reserve forest areas. Besides, despite being cautioned, local people mindlessly venture into forest lands.Most of the deaths in the past two years were due to elephant attacks, that too in private lands where the animals had strayed into. Activists say the government should seriously consider taking long term measures to prevent such deaths. "The main reason for the conflict is human pressure.And in many cases people living in the fringe areas mindlessly venture into forest areas in the early hours of a day and fall victim," Kalanidhi, district forest officer (Nilgiris north division), told TOI. He did not deny animal pressure on people living in the fringe areas of the forests.With the animal and human population growing, conflict arises when resources are shared, according to Kalanidhi. "Of course, the animal population is increasing, but is sustainable. As far as humans are concerned, their land use pattern and change in crops attract wild animals widely ," he said, adding, "To curb the intensity of the con flict we are initiating all possible measures wherever necessary ."Also, fragmentation of undeveloped lands in recent times is another cause of the conflict. Attracted by banana, sugarcane, paddy and coconut cultivations in the fringe areas of forest, elephants intrude into the areas looking for fodder and in the process destroy the fields also.Apparently , the population of elephants and gaurs has increased in the Nilgiri forest areas. Increase in human population exerts much pressure on the animals in the fringe areas. In the past two months this year, two deaths were reported; one due to elephant attack and another in an attack by an Indian gaur.