Earth Changes
Yacht club reopens after crew clears away huge ice shoves in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin
FOX 11 News
Sat, 25 Feb 2017 12:45 UTC
"We've had ice shoves, but nothing like this," said Jim Meisinger, with the Fond du Lac Yacht Club.
Winter Storm Donna's gusty winds shoved ice covering Lake Winnebago onto the shoreline; it piled up against the building.
"The whole side of the wall was completely engulfed in ice," said Tom Clausen, a board member at the Yacht Club.
The ice shoves were so severe the Yacht Club closed until the necessary equipment arrived to deal with the ice.
Clausen was there when it happened, "Someone came flying in saying evacuate."
He says in matter of 10 minutes it was all over, but the sounds and sights of the phenomenon were like no other.
"Take a 10-pound bag of ice, put it in, drop it down, think of all the weight here. It was just incredible, flowing like lava," explained Clausen.
The views from inside the building as well, "I looked in the kitchen window and the ice cube blocks were out against the window, but it didn't break."
Officials at the Yacht Club say it took two and a half hours clearing this ice, that was as high as the building's roof.
He says they've had ice shoves in the past, but nothing like this, "We've had the ice come up onto our sidewalk, but never anything like this up onto the roof of the building."
Winter Storm Donna has pasted through the area now, but Clausen says its lingering effects won't be forgotten, "It was amazing."
Quote of the Day
Life is religion. Life experiences reflect how one interacts with God. Those who are asleep are those of little faith in terms of their interaction with the creation. Some people think that the world exists for them to overcome or ignore or shut out. For those individuals, the worlds will cease. They will become exactly what they give to life. They will become merely a dream in the "past." People who pay strict attention to objective reality right and left, become the reality of the "Future."
Recent Comments
Worth repeating... Were similar orders given to the Dutch secret services to report on contacts of the Clinton campaign with Israeli officials?...
Fourth Amendment? We don't need no stinkin' Fourth Amendment.
Wealthy, titled people think they can get away with child-abuse and murder. They have sufficient funds to buy anyone and anything, including...
THE HIGHER LAW @Anna1: 'Mistakes' are made most by those most prone to making them. Those who are most prone to making them are the least likely...
My advice, at the precise moment of death or as close as your consciousness can manage, pray to Mother Earth and thank her for your life journey...
