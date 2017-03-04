© Fond Du Lac Yacht Club

The view of the Fond Du Lac Yacht Club shoreline Friday morning, a much different scene by Friday night.Winter Storm Donna's gusty winds shoved ice covering Lake Winnebago onto the shoreline; it piled up against the building.a board member at the Yacht Club.The ice shoves were so severe the Yacht Club closed until the necessary equipment arrived to deal with the ice.Clausen was there when it happened, "Someone came flying in saying evacuate."He says in matter of 10 minutes it was all over, but the sounds and sights of the phenomenon were like no other."Take a 10-pound bag of ice, put it in, drop it down, think of all the weight here. It was just incredible, flowing like lava," explained Clausen.The views from inside the building as well, "I looked in the kitchen window and the ice cube blocks were out against the window, but it didn't break."Officials at the Yacht Club say it took two and a half hours clearing this ice"When I saw it this morning, I thought it was amazing that we still have a building." said Meisinger.Winter Storm Donna has pasted through the area now, but Clausen says its lingering effects won't be forgotten, "It was amazing."