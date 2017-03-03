© AP Photo/ Pat Sullivan

In a recent interview, former US President George W. Bush described the current political climate in Washington as "pretty ugly" and criticized current US President Donald Trump for engaging in "racism and name-calling."Sheehan pointed out that the main reason why Bush, busy settling into his post-White House life as a painter, is in the news is because he is promoting his first art book, "Portraits of Courage: A Commander in Chief's Tribute to America's Warriors.""Why would anybody who was wounded terribly in this so-called "War on terror"... agree to pose for this criminal?" she questioned.According to Sheehan, if Bush and his cabinet are not going to be prosecuted for numerous war crimes, at the very least people should not support the ex-president's books or pay unthinkable fees for his rambling speeches.Sheehan added that the "so-called" left wing should not be supporting Bush, or "elevating him to any kind of status," just because he swims along with the current of popular opinion in mildly criticizing Trump."It's not true that the enemy of your enemy is your friend. The enemy of your enemy, in this case, is the enemy," she said.Sheehan's son, US Army Specialist Casey, served in the First Cavalry Division and was killed in action on April 4, 2004. Sheehan was abandoned by the US Democratic Party when she publicly and constantly opposed the war in Iraq.