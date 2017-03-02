Society's Child
Manmade earthquakes: 3M Americans threatened
Thu, 02 Mar 2017 11:29 UTC
An annual seismic hazard forecast released Wednesday claims that the risks posed by human-induced tremors are increasing in Kansas and Oklahoma. In 2016, Oklahoma had the highest risk of earthquake-related damage and in September experienced the largest shock in the state to date.
The report from US Geological Survey (USGS) scientists predicted that while the strength of temblors was increasing in Oklahoma, the overall number of earthquakes was predicted to decrease. In fact, the number has been on a steady decline since 2015, the Oklahoman reported.
However, that is not necessarily cause for celebration. "While we have seen a strong drop in frequency, it would not be totally out of the question to see another moderately large earthquake," Jeremy Boak, director of the Oklahoma Geological Survey, told the Oklahoman. "However, we expect the rate to continue to fall before it flattens out."
Typically the strength of earthquakes will decrease along with their frequency, but that has not held true for Oklahoma. Last year, the state experienced its two strongest tremors with a 5.8 magnitude in September near Pawnee, followed by a 5.3 magnitude near Cushing in November. The numbers in overall earthquakes also decreased in 2016 for Oklahoma where until 2000, there were only two seismic events above a 2.7 magnitude. In 2014, that number reached 2,500 and by 2015, grew to 3,500, the Los Angeles Times reported.
The increase of earthquakes is believed to be the result of disposing wastewater from hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, according to the report. Fracking involves high-pressure injections of toxic water into the Earth's surface in order to extract oil and natural gasses. While the process itself is not believed to be responsible for earthquakes, scientists believe that it may be a problem specific to Oklahoma and are exploring the root causes.
Comment: One thing always leads to another...cause and effect become cause and effect. So, what does the USGS have to say:
Does the production of natural gas from shales cause earthquakes? If so, how are the earthquakes related to these operations? Fracking causes extremely small earthquakes, but they are almost always too small to be a safety concern. In addition to natural gas, fracking fluids and salt water trapped in the same formation as the gas are returned to the surface. These wastewaters are frequently disposed of by injection into deep wells. The injection of wastewater and salt water into the subsurface can cause earthquakes that are large enough to be felt and may cause damage.What has not been considered here is the effect of the Sun on Planet Earth, considering we are entering a second cycle of a grand solar minimum (sun spots) and the correlation it has with the recent increase in strong earthquakes around the globe. It would stand to reason that the Oklahoma-Kansas-Texas locale is likewise subject to this phenomena.
Oklahoma now has more earthquakes on a regular basis than California. Are they due to fracking? In a few cases, yes, but in most cases no. Most of the wells used to access the oil are completed without being fracked. The natural formation water that comes to the surface with the oil is too saline to be released into the environment. Injecting large volumes of water into the deep sedimentary formations raises the pore pressure over large areas that can induce earthquakes.
Is there any possibility that a wastewater injection activity could interact with a nearby fault to trigger a major earthquake that causes extensive damage over a broad region? So far, there is no conclusive example linking injection operations to triggering of major earthquakes, however we cannot eliminate this possibility.
Check out this video: John Casey Author of UPHEAVAL & ADAPT 2030 Discuss Catastrophic Earthquakes Striking USA (315)
