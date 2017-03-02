Puppet Masters
Poking the Bear: US deploys Black Hawk choppers in Latvia
RT
Thu, 02 Mar 2017 13:41 UTC
The helicopters were unloaded from a transport plane on Wednesday and welcomed by officials including US Ambassador to Latvia Nancy Bikoff Pettit.
"US Air Force transport aircraft with UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters and military units Phoenix 10th Air Brigade of the US Army arrived at Riga airport," the Latvian Defense Ministry reported. The ministry said earlier that the new arrivals will replace the existing unit of Black Hawk helicopters deployed at the Lielvarde Air Base in central Latvia.
said at Riga International Airport.
"This year, thousands of US soldiers will rotate through Latvia...," Pettit added. "You can be assured that they... are committed to standing shoulder to shoulder with our Latvian allies to protect the independence, sovereignty, and security of Latvia."
"I see nothing but an incredibly bright future for US and Latvian relations because of how closely our two countries work together,"said Maj. Gen. Timothy Zadalis, US Air Forces in Europe vice commander.
The deployment of the choppers in Latvia marks another phase of Operation Atlantic Resolve, which began in April 2014, following the Crimean referendum where people voted to split from coup-stricken Ukraine and join Russia.
Atlantic Resolve is perceived by Washington as a demonstration of continued US commitment to the collective security of Europe in view of alleged Russian "assertiveness." US troops and hardware will be constantly stationed in the Eastern European countries on a rotational basis in this operation.
"Task Force Phoenix, led by the 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion, 10th Aviation Regiment, signifies the first rotational combat aviation brigade deployed to provide a persistent presence in Eastern Europe," the US Air Force said in a press release.
Russia has continuously criticized the buildup of NATO forces on its borders, where the military bloc has also fortified its naval positions in the Black Sea. In Romania, the US and NATO maintain a naval task force, along with Aegis Ashore ballistic missile defense sites which became operational earlier this year.
Last month, speaking at the Munich Security Conference in Germany, the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, noted that"NATO's expansion has led to an unprecedented level of tension over the last 30 years in Europe."
President Vladimir Putin has accused NATO of meddling in Russian affairs and trying to provoke a conflict. Putin warned that the alliance, with its "newly-declared official mission to deter Russia," and repeated attempts to "draw us into a confrontation" poses a threat to global security.
"They are provoking us constantly and are trying to draw us into a confrontation," the Russian leader stated in February, adding that NATO states are continuing their attempts to "interfere in our internal affairs in a bid to destabilize the social and political situation in Russia itself."
Comment: Further reading: Putin visits the FSB and outlines how a deal with Trump can be made
On the question of the pressure Russia has been under, during his meeting with the FSB President Putin made this quite extraordinary comment:Counterintelligence services also face greater demands today. Operational data show that foreign intelligence services' activity in Russia has not decreased. Last year, our counterintelligence services put a stop to the work of 53 foreign intelligence officers and 386 agents. ...It bears saying that over the course of the whole hysterical scandal in the US about the DNC and Podesta leaks, the fake "Trump Dossier", and the telephone conversation between the Russian ambassador and General Flynn, not a single person has so far been arrested or charged with anything. Yet here we have President Putin blandly saying that over the same period that this wave of hysteria and scandal has been underway in the US, the FSB in Russia has "stopped the work of 53 foreign intelligence officers and 386 agents".
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Poking the Bear: US deploys Black Hawk choppers in LatviaFive UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters and nearly 50 crew members have arrived in the Latvian capital of Riga as part of NATO's Atlantic Resolve operation which sees an enhancement of American forces...