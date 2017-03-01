Society's Child
ISIS threatens China in new video showing Chinese jihadists
Jacob Steinblatt with Amit Weiss
Vocativ
Tue, 28 Feb 2017 18:57 UTC
Vocativ
Tue, 28 Feb 2017 18:57 UTC
In one scene, a militant addresses the camera before carrying out an execution, saying "you Chinese people who don't understand the language of the people, we the soldiers of the Caliphate will come to you to teach you the language of weapons, to spill rivers of blood as revenge against the oppressors." The man then turns to the victim, who is wearing an orange jumpsuit and is hanging upside down from the ceiling, and slits his throat while a young boy looks on from the side.
Uighurs are a Turkic ethnic group who live mostly in China's western Xinjiang province. They practice Islam, and are often targeted by the Chinese government for religious and security reasons. Human Rights Watch previously reported on government oppression of the sect, including a recent campaign to confiscate Uighur passports. On February 27 the Chinese army held "anti-terror" rallies in the heart of Xinjiang, assembling over 10,000 troops in the region's capital.
The new video references Chinese government persecution of the Uighur minority, showing footage of Chinese security forces detaining Muslims.
The video also includes scenes of armed children and teenage boys, undergoing religious and military training. Children are shown training with weapons, and one child soldier simulates the execution of a "prisoner" who is kneeling. In one disturbing scene, a child referred to as Abd al-Rashid al-Turkistani, executes a kneeling prisoner. The child is shown pressing a pistol to the top of his victim's head, and pulls the trigger.
ISIS has in the past reached out to China's Uighur population, releasing a video in 2015 calling on them to join the group and move to ISIS territory. According to a 2016 report released by an American think tank, over 100 Chinese Uighurs have joined ISIS.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- No surprise: MSM ignores what UN report on Syrian gas attack actually said
- Catholic church sex abuse victim quits Pope's commission over 'shameful resistance' from Vatican administrators
- JFK administration member and Berkeley graduate at age 80 calls for civility
- Heads of DPR & LPR issue joint statement regarding Kiev's illegal blockade
- Dems who refused to stand through tribute to fallen Navy SEAL slammed on Twitter
- US House announces it's found 'no link' between Russia & Trump's election team
- Berlin cyclist attacker? Fifth woman sprayed with acidic liquid in 3 months
- Best of the Web: Aluminum adjuvant, cytokines, brain inflammation, autism: Did China discover the missing piece of the autism puzzle?
- News agencies confirm Syrian army storming Palmyra, ISIS fleeing
- ISIS threatens China in new video showing Chinese jihadists
- Will Nikolaev region be next to break away from Ukraine? Governor estimates 65% of population have separatist sentiments
- Wisconsin middle schoolers reading explicit, sexualized poems in 'spoken word' class
- Disgusting predator: Danish man charged with ordering rape of 346 children in 'historic' livestream sex abuse case (UPDATE)
- Russia's Patriarch Kirill: Collection and obsession with 'likes' a real disease
- Head of Ukrainian Donbass occupation says the local population is dumb - must be forced to "love Ukraine"
- Perpetually raging about the world's injustices? You're probably overcompensating
- Audit finds Indiana police illegally used $400k in federal asset forfeiture funds to boost their pay and benefits
- Over 4,200 birds dead in Idaho after massive outbreak of avian cholera
- Judge who handcuffed female public defender in court banned for life from holding judicial office
- Syrian Army blocks Turks' access to Raqqa - Turkey-ISIS supply lines cut for first time!
- No surprise: MSM ignores what UN report on Syrian gas attack actually said
- Heads of DPR & LPR issue joint statement regarding Kiev's illegal blockade
- US House announces it's found 'no link' between Russia & Trump's election team
- News agencies confirm Syrian army storming Palmyra, ISIS fleeing
- Will Nikolaev region be next to break away from Ukraine? Governor estimates 65% of population have separatist sentiments
- Head of Ukrainian Donbass occupation says the local population is dumb - must be forced to "love Ukraine"
- Syrian Army blocks Turks' access to Raqqa - Turkey-ISIS supply lines cut for first time!
- US reportedly setups up military base to protect terrorist stronghold in Manbij
- Analysis: Trump's first speech to Congress on plan 'to make America great again'
- Donbass nationalizes Ukrainian oligarchs' businesses - neo-Nazi blockade continues
- About President Trump's speech last night? A home run.
- United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs: ISIS terrorists try to blend with civilians fleeing humanitarian disaster in besieged Mosul
- 'Political assassination': French presidential candidate Fillon summonsed to face charges over payments made to his wife
- Trolling Trump's 'drain the swamp' pledge, Sanders whines 'Who's gonna take on Wall Street?'
- Ivanka Trump's influence in crafting Trump's Congressional speech leads to lines on family leave, women's health and clean environment
- Eva Bartlett interview: War on Syria: Manufactured Revolution and Fake Media Narrative
- Trump promotes historically black colleges & women in STEM, rolls back essential water protections
- Western provocation in Asia ramps up as US and its puppet state South Korea launch joint military exercise amid THAAD deployment
- Syrian government forces recapture Palmyra citadel from Daesh
- World's Breadbasket: Russia may increase agricultural exports to North Africa and Mideast
- Catholic church sex abuse victim quits Pope's commission over 'shameful resistance' from Vatican administrators
- JFK administration member and Berkeley graduate at age 80 calls for civility
- Dems who refused to stand through tribute to fallen Navy SEAL slammed on Twitter
- Berlin cyclist attacker? Fifth woman sprayed with acidic liquid in 3 months
- ISIS threatens China in new video showing Chinese jihadists
- Wisconsin middle schoolers reading explicit, sexualized poems in 'spoken word' class
- Disgusting predator: Danish man charged with ordering rape of 346 children in 'historic' livestream sex abuse case (UPDATE)
- Russia's Patriarch Kirill: Collection and obsession with 'likes' a real disease
- Audit finds Indiana police illegally used $400k in federal asset forfeiture funds to boost their pay and benefits
- Judge who handcuffed female public defender in court banned for life from holding judicial office
- Google restores Natural News website to search results: Statement from the Health Ranger
- Protest: Crowd bangs pots outside WH during Trump speech
- Two California teens charged in brutal beating death, stealing $1.14
- Indonesian man collapsed during a public flogging, revived & caned again
- Judge rules students at high school who identify as transgender can use bathrooms that corresponds to their gender identities
- Mississippi lawmaker kills bill that would have allowed domestic abuse to be used as grounds for divorce
- Terror-rat king Baghdadi reportedly admits defeat in Iraq while terrorist commanders flee Mosul
- Human rights watchdog condemns obscure Israeli law that 'detains people based on speculation'
- People going nuts: Woman killed husband after arguing over burnt casserole
- Report finds British zoo responsible for deaths of almost 500 animals
- Untouched 600BC palace discovered under shrine demolished by Isil in Mosul
- DNA analysis finds evidence of matrilineal dynasty in ancient Southwest society
- Digital time machine: #1917Live storms Twitter as key figures from Nicholas II to Vladimir Lenin tweet their views
- Second largest Maya jade found in Belize has unique historical inscription
- Ancient mummies from Florida's Windover bog among greatest archeological discoveries in the U.S.
- World's largest Celtic coin and jewelry hoard found in Jersey
- Early contact? Mayan calendar similar to ancient Chinese
- Putin on Lenin and Communism: 'WW1 and Bolshevik Revolution destroyed Russia'
- History as current news: #1917Live: Exhausted Russian army on verge of turning against Nicholas II
- Archeologists have discovered the first sanctuary dedicated to the god Mithra on the island of Corsica
- Discovery of a large labyrinth in Denmark, relic of Stone Age people?
- 38,000 year-old engravings confirm ancient origins of technique used by Seurat, Van Gogh
- Walt Whitman Novel Lost for 165 Years Gives Clues to 'Leaves of Grass'
- 'You're a Political Chump': What Malcolm X Really Thought About the Democratic Party
- Keeping up with the Karas: Unearthing Armenia's ancient wine-making earthenware
- Radiocarbon dating and DNA show ancient Puebloan leadership in the Maternal line
- Declassified files show Nazi-era film star Marika Rokk was Soviet spy
- Iranian historians unravel ancient mummy murder mystery
- The Secret History of Iran-Contra: Interview with Hugo Turner
- The Masada mystery - Mass suicide or twisted science for political ends?
- Fossil trove discovery hints at quick recovery following end-Permian mass extinctions, challenging conventional thinking
- Strange life forms found in giant, underground crystals
- Chinese tech firm Xiaomi to take on leading global smartphone makers
- The alarming state of volcano monitoring in the U.S.
- Rain Man gene identified
- Google's Boston Dynamics unveils 'nightmare-inducing' wheeled robot - Update: Company's robot 'Handle' officially unveiled
- Visionaries propose to sequence the DNA of all life on Earth
- Bacterium that protects host sponges from arsenic and barium in sea water
- The strange link between quantum physics and the human mind
- Ultra-bright star in the Crab Nebula, breaks all the rules
- Surviving doomsday: Underground condos for the elite in Kansas
- Sunday's 'Ring of fire' eclipse visible in the southern half of our planet is a treat or omen of upheaval? (Video)
- New study finds fasting diet can regenerate pancreas
- Evidence of a 'chaotic solar system' in Colorado rocks
- U.S. researchers guilty of misconduct go on to win more than $100 million in NIH grants, study finds
- Cymatics, the science of visible sound, has just taken a giant leap into the future
- Bug in content delivery network Cloudflare exposes secure data for major websites
- New breakthrough in Parkinson's research holds hope for cure
- Researchers link chronic fatigue syndrome to faulty cell receptors
- Google launches tool to identify trolls and 'toxic comments'
- Over 4,200 birds dead in Idaho after massive outbreak of avian cholera
- WTO report: Heat record set in Antarctica in March 2015 with balmy 63.5° F
- NASA data show California's San Joaquin Valley still sinking
- Nearly 70 people killed by avalanches in Afghanistan and Pakistan
- 12,000 people isolated after 46 avalanches during February in Chitral, Pakistan
- 76-year-old victim of pit pull attack in Los Angeles dies
- Chicago records no measurable snow in January, February for 1st time in 146 years
- Exceptionally warm February weather breaks records across Switzerland
- Tornadoes and large hail hit US Midwest leaving at least 2 dead
- Large sinkhole opens in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida
- Louisiana sheriff's office investigating reports of loud house-shaking boom
- Huge sinkhole swallows SUV in Hoboken, New Jersey
- Storm runoff could trigger new California gold rush
- At least 65 Snowy owls invade Bruce County, Ontario
- Earthquake of 5.6 magnitude strikes off Japan's Fukushima, no tsunami risk
- Powerful shallow earthquake of 6.0 magnitude hits Pakistan
- Fourth dead whale in a month washes ashore in Virginia
- Man found dead overnight after alleged pitbull terrier attack in Philadelphia
- Strong increase in activity at Mount Etna, Sicily
- Photos of record breaking snowfall for Reykjavik, Iceland; heaviest in 80 years
- Loud boom and reports of fireball sighting over Texas
- Meteor fireball sighted over South Island, New Zealand
- Three meteor fireballs reported over Cheltenham, UK in two days
- Bright meteor fireball seen over northern U.S and Canada
- Bright meteor fireball lights up sky in Southern Alabama
- Valentine's Day meteor fireball spotted over Eastern US
- Mystery object (possibly a meteorite) lands in UK garden after loud thump in middle of night
- Bright green meteor fireball illuminates skies over Wisconsin and Illinois
- Bright meteor fireball captured over Caeté, Minas Gerais, Brazil
- Asteroid attack? Yet another asteroid to give Earth a close shave
- Close encounter! Asteroid discovered yesterday whizzed 70,000 km from Earth
- Meteor fireball observed across 11 southern U.S. states
- Meteor fireball spotted over Leeds, UK
- Security camera captures meteor fireball lighting up the sky in Huntersville, North Carolina
- Mysterious boom rattles San Diego residents
- Brilliant green meteor fireball photographed over Southern India
- Bright green meteor fireball lights up skies over Exeter, UK
- Meteor fireball seen in the skies above Huddersfield, UK?
- Meteor fireball blazes across Siberian city of Omsk
- Meteor fireball seen over Donegal, Ireland
- Best of the Web: Aluminum adjuvant, cytokines, brain inflammation, autism: Did China discover the missing piece of the autism puzzle?
- LED light therapy shows promise in treating chronic pain
- Increased risk of 11 types of cancer shows evidence linked to being overweight, researchers warn
- Dim light at night is dangerous to your metabolism
- Does everything cause cancer these days?
- Are humans solar powered?
- HuffPo exposed for blocking any favorable reviews about Vaxxed documentary
- Millennials face an epidemic of digestive diseases due to poor diets and sedentary lifestyle
- DNA test results show Subway's oven-roasted chicken only 50% actual chicken
- BigPharma karma: Research shows chronic pain sufferers prefer cannabis to their opioid drugs
- Photobiomodulation therapy: Healing the body with light
- Improve sleep and reduce stress with pre-biotics
- First peer-reviewed study comparing vaccinated to non-vaccinated released to the public
- Hidden laws and guidelines on informed consent could protect children against mandatory vaccination
- Homeopathy can reverse the effects of lead poisoning and other environmental toxins
- Why Food is Actually INFORMATION
- Processed brand-named foods contaminated with glyphosate
- Quell the fires of inflammation, thwart chronic disease and slow aging by grounding to the earth
- Parents target Bayer's Miralax for causing psychiatric disorders in their children
- How blackbirds help us beat the blues: Spotting birds in your garden 'can cut the risk of suffering stress and depression'
- Perpetually raging about the world's injustices? You're probably overcompensating
- Epidemic of loneliness: One in eight people have no close friends to turn to
- Slaying the dragon within us
- The limitations of reason: Why facts don't change our minds
- Online dating study shows ideal partner wish lists ineffective
- Five new brain 'disorders' born out of the digital age
- The evolutionary purpose of depressive rumination
- Study finds link between contemplation of one's death and authenticity
- The truth about pathological and compulsive liars
- Weaponized pornography and the degeneration of the population
- Path of least resistance is hard wired, say researchers
- Here's why empathy is so important in everyday life (Video)
- Paradox of human behavior: The myth of radical change
- Personality transformations: Study says human personality changes radically from teens to old age
- Does handedness influence beliefs?
- Reading better: How to retain more of everything you read
- Chained to the desk: Do some trauma survivors cope by overworking?
- 'We can turn memory on and off': Scientists demonstrate traumatic memories can be erased
- Processing internal information through meditation & staying centered
- Mindless data consumption leads to web-based brain damage
- Sightings are at an all-time high, according to UFO researcher
- Bright flashing lights appear over Gourock, Scotland
- Shocking moment 'possessed' girl screams and writhes while pastor performs harrowing exorcism to expel her 'demons'
- UFO statistician: Sightings at an all-time high
- David Paulides - 'Ridiculous' number of missing kids in Oregon
- UFO almost collides with air force jet above crowd of people at aerobatics show in Chile
- Six UFOs 'creep past' International Space Station before NASA 'cuts live feed'
- CIA, remote viewing and the Stargate Project
- A monster roamed around Nashville, Tennessee's streets in the 1880s
- Mysterious UFO swarm filmed flying in the skies of Hengrove, UK
- MUFON investigation: Did a UFO crash to Earth after being shot down by US forces?
- Multiple witnesses report seeing mysterious bright orange lights over Austin, Texas
- Kingston, Jamaica: Disturbed graves implicated in demon possession of schoolchildren
- Strange nighttime orange cloud glows over Sheffield, UK
- Witnesses chase down 'UFO lights' in Wiltshire, England (VIDEO)
- NASA 'cuts live feed from international space station' before mysterious object appears on camera
- Video shows UFO fly past waterspout off coast of Algeria
- 'Bright red like fire': Mysterious lights seen over Mesa, Arizona
- Mysterious midnight 'raging' orange light puzzles Queensland resident
- Video apparently captures two UFOs over Jerusalem on New Years' Eve
- Huge mirror brought onto Oscars stage receives 6-minute standing ovation
- Landmine-sniffing hero rat now subject of new documentary
- An official list of all the things that can be blamed on Russia!
- One spell to bind him: Self-styled 'witches' unite worldwide to take on Trump in bizarre ritual
- Suffering from Irritable Trump Syndrome (ITS)?
- NASA receives first audio message from newly discovered planets
- Tissues, anyone? Philip K. Dick's eulogy for the demise of NATO
- Plans announced to 'refreeze' the Arctic!
- Anonymous sources confirm: Trump used top-secret KGB telephone technology to speak with Russians during campaign
- 90s TV show warned about Russia harnessing the power of bees, but no one listened
- Evil does, in fact, die: Family writes scathing obituary of deceased relative
- Mel Brooks notes 'Trump has not reached Hitlerian proportions...yet'
- That fascist dictator Donald Trump locked reporters in windowless torture dungeon!
- Satire: Low-fat diet harms part of brain responsible for hearing criticism of low-fat diet
- Did a spaceship fly past Colorado ski resort?
- Secret Service adds emotional protection division (EPD) to safeguard Trump's psyche
- Mysterious 'space capsule' baffles Arizona onlookers
- Conclusive proof that Russia and Iran want war!
- Thanks Soros! Fifth columnists ban Moscow residents from keeping bears at home
- Geriatric Senator can't wrap his mind around Trump's idea that America is not exceptional
Quote of the Day
Reading furnishes the mind only with materials of knowledge; it is thinking that makes what we read ours.
- John Locke
Recent Comments
Exactly B... keep kicking ass, the only way to shake-up the status-quo, country-bro :)
Enquanto isso, o "governo do Brasil" encontra-se entregando toda a Petrobrás por muito menos... é só contactar o José Serra ou o Temer... vai ser...
Yep, and Le Pen is under attack as well. How more blatantly obvious can it get?
What a load of excrement. What these guys are saying is that we are selfish to identify and speak up against injustices committed in the world...
Cut them down. Don't let them escape, just in case they infect another area.
ISIS threatens China in new video showing Chinese jihadistsAn official ISIS media outlet released a 30 minute video on February 27 that for the first time threatens China with attacks. Along with executions, the video included scenes that purported to...