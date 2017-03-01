Alexey Savchenko - Governor of Nikolayevshchina
The Governor of Nikolayevshchina (Mykolaiv- ukr. or Nikolaev - rus) estimated the region is 65% separatist

The head Nikolaev region Alexey Savchenko on the occasion of the termination of deputy powers wrote a speech in which he estimated the area is "65% separatist", reports Inshe.TV.

The speech was published in a closed parliamentary group of BPP. Journalists did not specify exactly how they got a hold of this information.

In his statement Savchenko describes the conditions in which he had to work, and claims that 65% of the population - are "latent separatists".

"Today I run one of the most important and challenging regions of our state. They are 65% latent separatists, and the majority of the population speaks Russian. Mykolaiv region has always voted for the Party of Regions, and then for the Opposition Bloc [a shadow of former Party of Regions - KK]. Even Kherson is more pro-Ukrainian!" - said Savchenko.


Nikolaev region (East of Odessa) is located in the historic region which was previously occupied by Novorossia governorate of the Russian empire. It traditionally voted for pro-Russian candidates as opposed to more nationalist Western and Central Ukraine. Above map shows that historic Novorossia governorate map coincided with presidential elections map of 2010, won by Yanukovich
According to him, this situation has evolved as a result of total industrial devastation: many large enterprises went bankrupt, business is in decline, infrastructure is destroyed. However, Savchenko said that he will do everything possible to rectify the situation in the region.:

