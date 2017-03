The Governor of Nikolayevshchina (Mykolaiv- ukr. or Nikolaev - rus) estimated the region is 65% separatistThe head Nikolaev region Alexey Savchenko on the occasion of the termination of deputy powers wrote a speech in which he estimated the area is "65% separatist", reports Inshe.TV.The speech was published in a closed parliamentary group of BPP. Journalists did not specify exactly how they got a hold of this information.In his statement Savchenko describes the conditions in which he had to work, and claims that 65% of the population - are "latent separatists"."Today I run one of the most important and challenging regions of our state. They are 65% latent separatists, and the majority of the population speaks Russian. Mykolaiv region has always voted for the Party of Regions, and then for the Opposition Bloc [a shadow of former Party of Regions - KK]. Even Kherson is more pro-Ukrainian!" - said Savchenko.According to him, this situation has evolved as a result of total industrial devastation: many large enterprises went bankrupt, business is in decline, infrastructure is destroyed. However, Savchenko said that he will do everything possible to rectify the situation in the region.:Via Mk.mk.ua