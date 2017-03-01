© GRTV

Eva Bartlett is a freelance journalist and rights activist with extensive experience in the Gaza Strip, where she lived a cumulative three years (from late 2008 to early 2013), arriving by boat as a part of the Free Gaza missions. She has been to Syria six times since April 2014 and works to convey the voices of a people suffering under the foreign war on Syria. Her writings can be found on her blog, In Gaza.

Canadian independent journalist Eva Bartlett is the object of a smear campaign by Canada's mainstream media.Listen to what she has to say and then decide who is telling the truth.The mainstream media denies the existence of terrorists linked to Al Qaeda. According to mainstream sources, there were no terrorists in Aleppo.The following video interview by Global Research TV was conducted in Montreal in January in the context of Eva Bartlett's Canada speaking tour.It is followed by her presentation at the Montreal venue. (M.Ch, GR Editor)Eva Bartlett's presentation in Montreal: