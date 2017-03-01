Society's Child
Exorcists strip 'possessed' woman naked, burn her on bonfire
RT
Wed, 01 Mar 2017 15:53 UTC
Juan Gregorio Rocha Romero, a pastor in a local evangelical group, accused Vilma Trujillo of being possessed by a demon.
"God told her he was going to remove that evil spirit from her and asked us to start a fire as that's where the spirit was going to be expelled," he told La Prensa.
The pastor and four other people reportedly tied up Trujillo and threw her naked into a bonfire. They have been arrested, according to prosecutors, but deny setting the woman on fire.
"We were praying, when we looked up and saw she was on fire," Rocha Romero said.
Trujillo, who was 25 and is survived by her husband and two children, died of burns at one of the hospitals in Managua on Tuesday, five days after the incident, La Prensa reports.
The woman was said to be possessed after she tried to attack people with a machete, her husband Reynaldo Peralta told the daily. The pastor reportedly tried to heal her with prayers before attempting the fire ritual.
"My wife spent eight days prisoner in that congregation and her sister told me that to burn her, they got some firewood together and then they pushed her naked on the flames," Peralta said, as quoted by The Sun.
Family rescued her from the fire hours later. Peralta says she suffered first degree burns to 80 percent of her body.
"It's unforgiveable what they did... to us. They killed my wife, the mother of my two little ones," Peralta told La Prensa. "Now what am I going to tell them?"
Rosario Murillo, Nicaragua's vice president and first lady, slammed the crime as "deplorable."
"Something like this cannot happen again," she said.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Trolling Trump's 'drain the swamp' pledge, Sanders whines 'Who's gonna take on Wall Street?'
- Indonesian man collapsed during a public flogging, revived & caned again
- Judge rules students at high school who identify as transgender can use bathrooms that corresponds to their gender identities
- Strange life forms found in giant, underground crystals
- Ivanka Trump's influence in crafting Trump's Congressional speech leads to lines on family leave, women's health and clean environment
- Eva Bartlett interview: War on Syria: Manufactured Revolution and Fake Media Narrative
- Trump promotes historically black colleges & women in STEM, rolls back essential water protections
- Mississippi lawmaker kills bill that would have allowed domestic abuse to be used as grounds for divorce
- Epidemic of loneliness: One in eight people have no close friends to turn to
- Western provocation in Asia ramps up as US and its puppet state South Korea launch joint military exercise amid THAAD deployment
- Terror-rat king Baghdadi reportedly admits defeat in Iraq while terrorist commanders flee Mosul
- Human rights watchdog condemns obscure Israeli law that 'detains people based on speculation'
- Dim light at night is dangerous to your metabolism
- People going nuts: Woman killed husband after arguing over burnt casserole
- Untouched 600BC palace discovered under shrine demolished by Isil in Mosul
- Report finds British zoo responsible for deaths of almost 500 animals
- Exorcists strip 'possessed' woman naked, burn her on bonfire
- Syrian government forces recapture Palmyra citadel from Daesh
- World's Breadbasket: Russia may increase agricultural exports to North Africa and Mideast
- Sessions: Justice Dept. should allocate funds to help police fight crime, not spend money on lawsuits against police
- Trolling Trump's 'drain the swamp' pledge, Sanders whines 'Who's gonna take on Wall Street?'
- Ivanka Trump's influence in crafting Trump's Congressional speech leads to lines on family leave, women's health and clean environment
- Eva Bartlett interview: War on Syria: Manufactured Revolution and Fake Media Narrative
- Trump promotes historically black colleges & women in STEM, rolls back essential water protections
- Western provocation in Asia ramps up as US and its puppet state South Korea launch joint military exercise amid THAAD deployment
- Syrian government forces recapture Palmyra citadel from Daesh
- World's Breadbasket: Russia may increase agricultural exports to North Africa and Mideast
- Sessions: Justice Dept. should allocate funds to help police fight crime, not spend money on lawsuits against police
- Turkey may kick US out of Incirlik airbase if Washington teams up with Kurds
- Russia gas market to a record 34 percent last year, will dominate European gas market for next two decades
- Putin: Russia should listen to WADA, doping system in Russia failed to fulfill its function
- Putin promises Russian military will leave Kyrgyzstan when no longer needed for regional stability
- China set to build underwater observatory in strategic S. China Sea waters
- Trump asks Theresa May to postpone his UK state visit to avoid mass protests
- Mexico won't accept foreign deportees, US must assume responsibility
- Trump's DNI pick Dan Coats: Hard line Russia, keep Gitmo, support NSA mass spying
- Iran shows off 'smart torpedo' & other advanced tech during massive naval drills
- US in turmoil as Trump confronts the Washington Establishment
- Top US military commander: Syrian safe zones 'a viable concept'
- Speculation swirls over sources of Trump leaks, yet no mention of WaPo-CIA ties
- Indonesian man collapsed during a public flogging, revived & caned again
- Judge rules students at high school who identify as transgender can use bathrooms that corresponds to their gender identities
- Mississippi lawmaker kills bill that would have allowed domestic abuse to be used as grounds for divorce
- Terror-rat king Baghdadi reportedly admits defeat in Iraq while terrorist commanders flee Mosul
- Human rights watchdog condemns obscure Israeli law that 'detains people based on speculation'
- People going nuts: Woman killed husband after arguing over burnt casserole
- Report finds British zoo responsible for deaths of almost 500 animals
- Exorcists strip 'possessed' woman naked, burn her on bonfire
- Pedophiles face chemical castration to stem growing number of sex offences
- IDF soldier Elor Azarya's 'normative' support for genocide
- College student who killed and bit the face of one of his victims said he fled demon-like figure before murders
- Shot in chest by IDF, 14yo Palestinian boy left handcuffed to ICU bed, 9yo girl shot in foot
- Norwegian asylum center worker charged with sexually abusing up to 15 children
- National disgrace: Facebook photos of disregarded elderly veterans in pain at North Carolina VA sparks massive outrage
- Singapore teen jumps to his death in tragic Snapchat stunt gone wrong
- Tucker Carlson induces cognitive dissonance in Bill Nye the Science Guy over climate change
- Australian electrician arrested 'helping ISIS develop long-range guided missile'
- Weird cloud hovers near Belgrade following explosions at Serbian ammunition facility
- Bad cop Eugene Watlington arrested after another cop filmed him stomp an innocent man's head in
- Leader of the Arizona House kills controversial protest bill
- Untouched 600BC palace discovered under shrine demolished by Isil in Mosul
- DNA analysis finds evidence of matrilineal dynasty in ancient Southwest society
- Digital time machine: #1917Live storms Twitter as key figures from Nicholas II to Vladimir Lenin tweet their views
- Second largest Maya jade found in Belize has unique historical inscription
- Ancient mummies from Florida's Windover bog among greatest archeological discoveries in the U.S.
- World's largest Celtic coin and jewelry hoard found in Jersey
- Early contact? Mayan calendar similar to ancient Chinese
- Putin on Lenin and Communism: 'WW1 and Bolshevik Revolution destroyed Russia'
- History as current news: #1917Live: Exhausted Russian army on verge of turning against Nicholas II
- Archeologists have discovered the first sanctuary dedicated to the god Mithra on the island of Corsica
- Discovery of a large labyrinth in Denmark, relic of Stone Age people?
- 38,000 year-old engravings confirm ancient origins of technique used by Seurat, Van Gogh
- Walt Whitman Novel Lost for 165 Years Gives Clues to 'Leaves of Grass'
- 'You're a Political Chump': What Malcolm X Really Thought About the Democratic Party
- Keeping up with the Karas: Unearthing Armenia's ancient wine-making earthenware
- Radiocarbon dating and DNA show ancient Puebloan leadership in the Maternal line
- Declassified files show Nazi-era film star Marika Rokk was Soviet spy
- Iranian historians unravel ancient mummy murder mystery
- The Secret History of Iran-Contra: Interview with Hugo Turner
- The Masada mystery - Mass suicide or twisted science for political ends?
- Strange life forms found in giant, underground crystals
- Chinese tech firm Xiaomi to take on leading global smartphone makers
- The alarming state of volcano monitoring in the U.S.
- Rain Man gene identified
- Google's Boston Dynamics unveils 'nightmare-inducing' wheeled robot - Update: Company's robot 'Handle' officially unveiled
- Visionaries propose to sequence the DNA of all life on Earth
- Bacterium that protects host sponges from arsenic and barium in sea water
- The strange link between quantum physics and the human mind
- Ultra-bright star in the Crab Nebula, breaks all the rules
- Surviving doomsday: Underground condos for the elite in Kansas
- Sunday's 'Ring of fire' eclipse visible in the southern half of our planet is a treat or omen of upheaval? (Video)
- New study finds fasting diet can regenerate pancreas
- Evidence of a 'chaotic solar system' in Colorado rocks
- U.S. researchers guilty of misconduct go on to win more than $100 million in NIH grants, study finds
- Cymatics, the science of visible sound, has just taken a giant leap into the future
- Bug in content delivery network Cloudflare exposes secure data for major websites
- New breakthrough in Parkinson's research holds hope for cure
- Researchers link chronic fatigue syndrome to faulty cell receptors
- Google launches tool to identify trolls and 'toxic comments'
- Silicon dioxide crystals at Earth's core provide insights into energy source of magnetic field
- NASA data show California's San Joaquin Valley still sinking
- Nearly 70 people killed by avalanches in Afghanistan and Pakistan
- 12,000 people isolated after 46 avalanches during February in Chitral, Pakistan
- 76-year-old victim of pit pull attack in Los Angeles dies
- Chicago records no measurable snow in January, February for 1st time in 146 years
- Exceptionally warm February weather breaks records across Switzerland
- Tornadoes and large hail hit US Midwest leaving at least 2 dead
- Large sinkhole opens in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida
- Louisiana sheriff's office investigating reports of loud house-shaking boom
- Huge sinkhole swallows SUV in Hoboken, New Jersey
- Storm runoff could trigger new California gold rush
- At least 65 Snowy owls invade Bruce County, Ontario
- Earthquake of 5.6 magnitude strikes off Japan's Fukushima, no tsunami risk
- Powerful shallow earthquake of 6.0 magnitude hits Pakistan
- Fourth dead whale in a month washes ashore in Virginia
- Man found dead overnight after alleged pitbull terrier attack in Philadelphia
- Strong increase in activity at Mount Etna, Sicily
- Photos of record breaking snowfall for Reykjavik, Iceland; heaviest in 80 years
- First ever February tornado hits Massachusetts
- Dead Humpback whale found in river near Fairfield Township, New Jersey
- Loud boom and reports of fireball sighting over Texas
- Meteor fireball sighted over South Island, New Zealand
- Three meteor fireballs reported over Cheltenham, UK in two days
- Bright meteor fireball seen over northern U.S and Canada
- Bright meteor fireball lights up sky in Southern Alabama
- Valentine's Day meteor fireball spotted over Eastern US
- Mystery object (possibly a meteorite) lands in UK garden after loud thump in middle of night
- Bright green meteor fireball illuminates skies over Wisconsin and Illinois
- Bright meteor fireball captured over Caeté, Minas Gerais, Brazil
- Asteroid attack? Yet another asteroid to give Earth a close shave
- Close encounter! Asteroid discovered yesterday whizzed 70,000 km from Earth
- Meteor fireball observed across 11 southern U.S. states
- Meteor fireball spotted over Leeds, UK
- Security camera captures meteor fireball lighting up the sky in Huntersville, North Carolina
- Mysterious boom rattles San Diego residents
- Brilliant green meteor fireball photographed over Southern India
- Bright green meteor fireball lights up skies over Exeter, UK
- Meteor fireball seen in the skies above Huddersfield, UK?
- Meteor fireball blazes across Siberian city of Omsk
- Meteor fireball seen over Donegal, Ireland
- Dim light at night is dangerous to your metabolism
- Does everything cause cancer these days?
- Are humans solar powered?
- HuffPo exposed for blocking any favorable reviews about Vaxxed documentary
- Millennials face an epidemic of digestive diseases due to poor diets and sedentary lifestyle
- DNA test results show Subway's oven-roasted chicken only 50% actual chicken
- BigPharma karma: Research shows chronic pain sufferers prefer cannabis to their opioid drugs
- Photobiomodulation therapy: Healing the body with light
- Improve sleep and reduce stress with pre-biotics
- First peer-reviewed study comparing vaccinated to non-vaccinated released to the public
- Hidden laws and guidelines on informed consent could protect children against mandatory vaccination
- Homeopathy can reverse the effects of lead poisoning and other environmental toxins
- Why Food is Actually INFORMATION
- Processed brand-named foods contaminated with glyphosate
- Quell the fires of inflammation, thwart chronic disease and slow aging by grounding to the earth
- Parents target Bayer's Miralax for causing psychiatric disorders in their children
- How blackbirds help us beat the blues: Spotting birds in your garden 'can cut the risk of suffering stress and depression'
- Shop with your doc: Physicians are taking their patients grocery shopping
- Wi-Fi devices increase mercury release from dental amalgams
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Cell phones, vaccines and Fukushima -- Oh, my!
- Epidemic of loneliness: One in eight people have no close friends to turn to
- Slaying the dragon within us
- The limitations of reason: Why facts don't change our minds
- Online dating study shows ideal partner wish lists ineffective
- Five new brain 'disorders' born out of the digital age
- The evolutionary purpose of depressive rumination
- Study finds link between contemplation of one's death and authenticity
- The truth about pathological and compulsive liars
- Weaponized pornography and the degeneration of the population
- Path of least resistance is hard wired, say researchers
- Here's why empathy is so important in everyday life (Video)
- Paradox of human behavior: The myth of radical change
- Personality transformations: Study says human personality changes radically from teens to old age
- Does handedness influence beliefs?
- Reading better: How to retain more of everything you read
- Chained to the desk: Do some trauma survivors cope by overworking?
- 'We can turn memory on and off': Scientists demonstrate traumatic memories can be erased
- Processing internal information through meditation & staying centered
- Mindless data consumption leads to web-based brain damage
- Giving the brain a break: We do our best work in silence
- Sightings are at an all-time high, according to UFO researcher
- Bright flashing lights appear over Gourock, Scotland
- Shocking moment 'possessed' girl screams and writhes while pastor performs harrowing exorcism to expel her 'demons'
- UFO statistician: Sightings at an all-time high
- David Paulides - 'Ridiculous' number of missing kids in Oregon
- UFO almost collides with air force jet above crowd of people at aerobatics show in Chile
- Six UFOs 'creep past' International Space Station before NASA 'cuts live feed'
- CIA, remote viewing and the Stargate Project
- A monster roamed around Nashville, Tennessee's streets in the 1880s
- Mysterious UFO swarm filmed flying in the skies of Hengrove, UK
- MUFON investigation: Did a UFO crash to Earth after being shot down by US forces?
- Multiple witnesses report seeing mysterious bright orange lights over Austin, Texas
- Kingston, Jamaica: Disturbed graves implicated in demon possession of schoolchildren
- Strange nighttime orange cloud glows over Sheffield, UK
- Witnesses chase down 'UFO lights' in Wiltshire, England (VIDEO)
- NASA 'cuts live feed from international space station' before mysterious object appears on camera
- Video shows UFO fly past waterspout off coast of Algeria
- 'Bright red like fire': Mysterious lights seen over Mesa, Arizona
- Mysterious midnight 'raging' orange light puzzles Queensland resident
- Video apparently captures two UFOs over Jerusalem on New Years' Eve
- Huge mirror brought onto Oscars stage receives 6-minute standing ovation
- Landmine-sniffing hero rat now subject of new documentary
- An official list of all the things that can be blamed on Russia!
- One spell to bind him: Self-styled 'witches' unite worldwide to take on Trump in bizarre ritual
- Suffering from Irritable Trump Syndrome (ITS)?
- NASA receives first audio message from newly discovered planets
- Tissues, anyone? Philip K. Dick's eulogy for the demise of NATO
- Plans announced to 'refreeze' the Arctic!
- Anonymous sources confirm: Trump used top-secret KGB telephone technology to speak with Russians during campaign
- 90s TV show warned about Russia harnessing the power of bees, but no one listened
- Evil does, in fact, die: Family writes scathing obituary of deceased relative
- Mel Brooks notes 'Trump has not reached Hitlerian proportions...yet'
- That fascist dictator Donald Trump locked reporters in windowless torture dungeon!
- Satire: Low-fat diet harms part of brain responsible for hearing criticism of low-fat diet
- Did a spaceship fly past Colorado ski resort?
- Secret Service adds emotional protection division (EPD) to safeguard Trump's psyche
- Mysterious 'space capsule' baffles Arizona onlookers
- Conclusive proof that Russia and Iran want war!
- Thanks Soros! Fifth columnists ban Moscow residents from keeping bears at home
- Geriatric Senator can't wrap his mind around Trump's idea that America is not exceptional
Quote of the Day
Half the harm that is done in this world is due to people who want to feel important. They don't mean to do harm. But the harm does not interest them. Or they do not see it, or they justify it. Because they are absorbed in the endless struggle to think well of themselves.
Recent Comments
I agree wholeheartedly with the editors on this one. This type of enforced ambiguity can only lead to further, more confusing concessions. We need...
I wonder, do boys who identify as girls, do a sit down wee in the cubicle?
WHY is the Aztec calendar ALWAYS portrayed as the Mayan calendar???
Maybe you should watch Sin City. Curing these pedophiles may not be possible. Death may be the only way. This would also work as a good deterrent...
Ah, so depression means one sees a problem and feels need to analyze to solve it. So um hello, in this messed up society, those who are blissful...
Exorcists strip 'possessed' woman naked, burn her on bonfireAn exorcism ritual in the Nicaraguan village of El Cortezal resulted in death after a "possessed" woman was thrown on a bonfire, local media report. Juan Gregorio Rocha Romero, a pastor in a local...